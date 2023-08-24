scorecardresearch
Laura Wolvaardt appointed as interim captain of South Africa women’s team

Johannesburg, Aug 24 (IANS) Stylish right-handed batter Laura Wolvaardt has been appointed as the new interim captain of South Africa women’s team. She will lead the Proteas for their upcoming series against Pakistan and New Zealand.

Laura’s appointment comes in the wake of all-rounder Suné Luus recently relinquishing her role as interim captain, and the unavailability of Chloe Tryon, the vice-captain, for the Pakistan series.A statement from Cricket South Africa (CSA) said Laura’s position will be reviewed following the conclusion of the series against New Zealand.

South Africa’s tour of Pakistan will feature a three-match T20I series alongside a three-match ODI series, all set to happen at the National Stadium in Karachi from September 1-14. They will then host New Zealand for three ODIs and five T20Is at home.

“It’s a massive honour to be offered this position as captain for the next two tours. It’s something that I have always aspired to do, having played in this team for a couple of years. Having more of a leadership role is something I’ve wanted to take on. It’ll help me as a cricketer and learning to think as a captain on the field will hopefully help my batting as well.”

“I’m very excited to be able to contribute in another way too, and not just in batting. It still feels surreal at the moment but it will all become more real when I meet up with the team in Pakistan. What I can bring to the role is the experience that I have in the side. I’ve been playing international cricket since I was 16 years old.”

“I know quite a lot of players in the circuit and I’ve been playing in the leagues as well, so I’ve played a lot of cricket in recent years and hopefully, I’m able to use that experience and the knowledge to my advantage when I captain the team. I’d like to also think of myself as quite calm and level-headed and that’s probably more of the approach that I try to take on the field as a captain.”

“It is very new to me but I am keen to learn and do everything that I can to do well in the position. I am lucky that I have a couple of senior players within the squad around me as well, who would be able to help me and guide me if I do need help along the way,” said Laura on being appointed as captain.

In her more than seven years of being with the national team, Laura has amassed 3,193 runs at an average of 45.61 including 29 fifties and three centuries in 80 ODIs. In 53 T20Is, she has scored 1,079 runs, including seven half-centuries, at an average of 30.82. Laura has also featured in various leagues such as Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) in Australia, The Hundred in England, and the Women’s Premier League WPL) in India.

“Congratulations to Laura on her appointment as the captain of the Proteas Women’s team for the upcoming tours. Laura’s dedication, leadership acumen, and cricketing prowess have been evident throughout her career. Her ability to stay composed under pressure and her deep understanding of the game make her an ideal candidate to lead the team.”

“The captaincy holds a vital role in shaping the team’s strategy and morale, especially during tours as important as these to Pakistan and at home against New Zealand. Laura’s influence as captain will extend beyond her individual performances as she guides the team toward their goals.”

“As the Proteas Women embark on these critical tours, CSA wishes Laura and the entire team the very best. The challenges ahead are immense, but with Laura’s leadership and the team’s collective efforts, they are well-poised to deliver outstanding performances on the field,” concluded Enoch Nkwe, CSA Director of Cricket.

–IANS

nr

