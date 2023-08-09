scorecardresearch
Legendary spinner Mushtaq Ahmed reveals what makes LPL 2023 star Wanindu Hasaranga special

By Agency News Desk

Colombo, Aug 9 (IANS) Wanindu Hasaranga has brought his A game to the Lanka Premier League 2023 and has been playing at his very best with sublime skills. The star all-rounder has impressed legendary spinner and B-Love Kandy coach Mushtaq Ahmed as well, who revealed what makes the Sri Lankan player a special commodity in cricket.

He is also leading the B-Love Kandy franchise in the league and has done a wonderful job as the team is on top of the table at the moment with six points after five matches.

“Leg spinners are always a mystery, when people are not picking you, you feel great, and it feels fun. Hasaranga has a very good variation and also his line and length are great. And third is very important which is a leg-spinner should have is the temperament,” commented Mushtaq.

He added, “Hasaranga can deliver and execute his skills under pressure very nicely, so, that’s making him very special he’s three in one as he can bat as well which is an advantage.”

Hasaranga’s captaincy skills have also impressed his teammates, who believe the Lanka Premier League 2023 has been helping the player as well as Sri Lanka to groom their upcoming leaders.

Dinesh Chandimal stated, “He is an outstanding skipper and has got a lot of patience after he became a skipper. Earlier as a player he was not that calm.”

“You need to work on your skill to go out there and execute and then yes, the mind plays a massive part in this sport. Hasaranga is young but he is very mature. His thinking levels are at a different level and he can be a captain going forward for the Sri Lanka team,” commented former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews.

On the other hand, Hasaranga stated that he is constantly learning from the experience of both the veteran players in his team. “They are very good and friendly players you know Mathews and Chandimal. They both were captains for Sri Lanka for so long and have got a lot of experience as a player and as a captain and I think I’m still learning from them,” concluded the all-rounder.

Apart from B-Love Kandy, the other participating teams in the league are Colombo Strikers led by Niroshan Dickwella, Dambulla Aura captained by Kusal Mendis, Galle Titans led by Dasun Shanaka and defending champions Jaffna Kings led by veteran Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera.

Agency News Desk
