scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Liverpool's Diaz returns to Colombia squad for friendlies

By Agency News Desk

Bogota, June 6 (IANS) Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has returned to Colombia’s squad for upcoming friendlies against Iraq and Germany, the South American country’s football federation said.

The 26-year-old has not represented his country since damaging knee ligaments in Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat at Arsenal last October.

He is joined in the 24-man squad by Everton center-back Yerry Mina, whose injury troubles have kept him out of the national team since January 2022.

But there was no place for veteran forward Radamel Falcao or playmaker James Rodriguez, who have grappled with poor form and fitness problems over the past year, a Xinhua report said.

Head coach Nestor Lorenzo included uncapped midfielders Oscar Cortes and Andres Salazar, who impressed onlookers at this year’s under-20 World Cup in Argentina.

Colombia will play Iraq in Valencia on June 16 and Germany in Gelsenkirchen four days later.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Google adding passkeys support to Workspace, Cloud
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google adding passkeys support to Workspace, Cloud

Technology

WhatsApp back after global outage

Technology

Youth urges nations to scale up climate action

Sports

WTC Final: India should learn from past mistakes in finalising their playing XI, feels Nasser Hussain

Technology

Apple enters AR era with Vision Pro headset, starts at $3,499

Technology

WWDC23: Everything that Apple launched as Vision Pro AR headset stole limelight

Technology

Apple's Vision Pro headset helps gaming company Unitys stock surge

Technology

US SEC sues Binance, its CEO over lying to regulators, mishandling funds

Technology

Apple watchOS 10 offers redesigned apps, new faces & more

Technology

Microsoft to pay $20 mn fine over storing Xbox data for kids

Health & Lifestyle

Kasauli Club hosts 101st 'Kasauli Week'

Health & Lifestyle

Bihar Museum Biennale to open on Aug 7

Health & Lifestyle

Addressing mental, vision health next frontier: Indian-origin Apple Health VP

Health & Lifestyle

'Bengal Beyond Boundaries' in New Delhi from July 6

Technology

Apple launches 15-inch MacBook Air, new high-end Macs

Technology

Apple takes on chip giants with M2 Ultra that support 192GB

Sports

Bajrang, Sakshi, Vinesh assert won't take 10 secs to leave their jobs; claim agitation will go on

Sports

WTC Final: Ajinkya Rahane will have a freer mind but will have his work cut out, says Sanjay Manjrekar

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US