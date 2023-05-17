Maccabi Tel Aviv extends contract with head coach Kattash for next season

Jerusalem, May 17 (IANS) Israeli EuroLeague club Maccabi Tel Aviv announced the contract extension of head coach Oded Kattash for the next season.

The 48-year-old Israeli was appointed to the position in June 2022 for a second term after serving as head coach at the club back in 2007, reports Xinhua.

He led Maccabi to the EuroLeague quarterfinal playoffs, after finishing fifth in the regular season and achieving the best home record in the EuroLeague.

Maccabi, however, did not reach the Final Four after losing to AS Monaco 3-2 in a best-of-five series.

In the Israeli Super League, Maccabi finished first in the regular season, and on Wednesday will begin its games in the quarterfinal series against Hapoel Beer Sheva.

“Kattash managed to put together our new squad and led the team to within touching distance of the European Final Four,” said the club’s statement.

Kattash played for Maccabi for four seasons until 1999, then in the following season led Panthinaikos Athens to the European SuproLeague title after a win against Maccabi in the final game.

His coaching career so far includes six Israeli teams, the Israeli national team between 2017 and 2021, and Panathinaikos, which he led to the Greek double title in 2021.

–IANS

cs