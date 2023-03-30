scorecardresearch
Madrid Spain Masters: Sindhu, Srikanth progress to the quarterfinals; Malvika gives walkover to Marin

By News Bureau

Madrid, March 30 (IANS) Ace Indian shuttlers P.V. Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the quarterfinals of the Madrid Spain Masters badminton tournament with straight-game victories in their respective singles matches on Thursday.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu, moved passed Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia 21-16, 21-14 in 36 minutes of play. She will next face Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark, who she defeated in the Tokyo Olympics Round-of-16.

The Indian ace holds a healthy 5-1 head-to-head record against the Danish shuttler. Friday’s quarterfinal will be the pair’s first meeting since their Tokyo Olympics encounter.

Sindhu has been struggling for form this season since making a comeback after a long injury lay-off following her gold medal win in the women’s singles at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

The former world champion, who recently parted ways with her South Korean coach Park Tae-sang, has slipped out of the top 10 in the women’s singles BWF rankings for the first time since November 2016.

On the other hand, Srikanth trounced compatriot Sai Praneeth 21-15, 21-12 to enter the last-eight stage.

Srikanth, seeded fifth in the tournament, have a tough task on the card in the quarterfinal where he will meet the top seed Japanese shuttler Kenta Nishimoto, who was handed a walkover by Frenchman Arnaud Merkle in the second round.

In other actions, Kiran George, Priyanshu Rajawat and Sameer Verma, Ashmita Chaliha crashed out after suffering second-round losses.

George suffered a 17-21, 12-21 loss at the hands of Denmark’s Magnus Johannesen in 31 minutes, while Rajawat was beaten by eighth seed Toma Junior Popov of France 14-21, 15-21. Verma lost 15-21, 14-21 against second-seeded Japanese Kanta Tsuneyama in the men’s singles.

In the women’s singles, Chaliha went down to Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min 15-21, 15-21, while Malvika Bansod gave a walkover to home favourite and Rio Olympic champion Carolina Marin.

–IANS

bc/bsk

Taylor Swift makes little girl's day, signs letter from her during concert
Taylor Swift makes little girl's day, signs letter from her during concert

Manoj Bajpayee: 'I find it challenging to work in formulaic films'

Late actor Satish Kaushik to be seen in 'Mirg' along with Raj Babbar

Jeet's Bengali-Hindi film 'Chengiz' his first to be about the underworld

IPL 2023: Bhuvneshwar to captain SRH in their opening match in Markram's absence: Report

6 International shows on MX Player's April slate

Megha Ray talks about her character's move from Jhansi to Mumbai

Amit Trivedi to perform live in concert in Hyderabad on March 31

5 reasons to watch Marvel Studios' Moon Knight

Radhika Apte unveils her character in action-comedy 'Mrs Undercover'

Peter Pan & Wendy premiere on Disney+ Hotstar announced

Hindi remake of S.S. Rajamouli's 'Chatrapathi' set for May 12 release

Dev Dutt says he hasn't quit acting, but is 'just taking a break'

Aisha Ahmed says co-star Ayush Mishra blocked her on social media for 5 years

Delhi CM calls meeting amidst Covid-19 surge in city

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navmi, director Om Raut visits sacred Ram Mandir in Mumbai

I was wondering why it stopped so early: Gujarat Titans pacer Shivam Mavi recalls his IPL 2023 auction

If there's anyone that was made for that occasion, it was her: Charlotte Edwards on Issy Wong's hat-trick

