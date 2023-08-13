Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Holders Gulbarga Mystics register easy six-wicket win against Bengaluru Blasters

Bengaluru, Aug 13 (IANS) Opening batter L.R. Chethan and medium-pacer Abhilash Shetty ensured Gulbarga Mystics got off to a winning start in their campaign to defend the title at the second edition of Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 that began at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. In the opening match of the event, the Gulbarga Mystics defeated last year’s runners-up Bengaluru Blasters with six wickets in hand.

It was Abhilash Shetty (3-17) and Sharan Goud (2-24), who set up the Gulbarga Mystics’ win which was followed by top-order batsman Chethan’s essential contribution, who scored a quickfire 36 off 24 balls.

Earlier in the day, Gulbarga Mystics put Bengaluru Blasters to bat. The team’s decision worked like magic with Abhilash Shetty sending D Nischal (1) and skipper Mayank Agarwal (4) back to the dugout within the third over.

At the end of the Power-play, the Blasters were reeling at 43/2. With the runs drying up, Pavan Deshpande (14) and Jeswanth Acharya (29) came together to construct a critical partnership, before Suraj Ahuja (62*) began the fireworks.

Though he started with caution, Ahuja quickly made up for it, dispatching Appanna KP for four boundaries in the fifteenth over. Ahuja’s unbeaten knock of 62 came in just 46 deliveries, helping the Blasters finish with a mildly competitive total of 137/6.

In response, the Mystics looked to make a quick meal of their target. Openers Chethan (36) and Adarsh Prajwal (31) displayed their intent from the first over. By the end of the Power-play, Chethan had cleared the ropes on three occasions to ensure the Mystics were sitting comfortably at 61/0. A crafty spell from spinner, Shubang Hegde, saw him scalp Chethan, Adarsh and Smaran R (8).

However, the explosive start followed by contributions from KV Aneesh (29*) and the experienced Amit Verma (28) ensured the Gulbarga Mystics sailed home with six wickets and 15 balls to spare.

Hubli Tigers break no sweat

In the rain-marred second encounter of the day, Krishnan Srijith (17 off 16 balls) and Mohd. Taha (61 off 30 balls) stitched together an 82-run partnership to register a nine-wicket win for Hubli Tigers in a rain-marred second match at the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20.

Put in to bat first, Mysuru Warriors struggled to find momentum losing wickets at regular intervals. By the end of the Power-play, the Warriors had lost C. Karthik (0) and Karun Nair (7) while accumulating only 30 runs. Opener Samarth R. (21) looked to anchor the innings but failed to convert his start and was eventually dismissed by Mitrakanth Yadav in the tenth over.

Yadav remained the pick of the Tigers’ bowling attack, as he dismissed Rakshith Shashikumar (2) and the dangerous Manoj Bhandage (5), while Vidwath Kaverappa and Lavish Kaushal chipped in with two wickets each.

At the halfway mark of the innings, the Warriors were struggling at 46/6. The silver lining was the tail that managed to register substantial contributions in the context of the game, with Suchith J. (20), Bharathi Duri (16) and Venkatesh M. (16), all scoring runs to help The Warriors stumble their way to a meagre total of 111/9.

With rain reducing the target to 80 in 13 overs, the Tigers looked in a comfortable position to chase with 51/1 on board in 4.3 overs when the game resumed.

Coming in fresh from the rain-induced break, Krishnan Srijith and Mohd. Taha broke no sweat to stitch an 82-run partnership after Luvnith Sisodia went for a duck and bowled Prasidh Krishna.

Brief scores:

Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters 137/6 in 20 overs (Suraj Ahuja 62, Jeshwanth Acharya 29, Pavan Deshpande 14; Abhilash Shetty 3-17, Sharan Gouda 2-24) lost to Gulbarga Mystics 138/4 in 17.3 overs (LR Chethan 36, Aadarsh Prajwal 31, KV Aneesh 29*; Shubhang Hegde3-25, Sarfaraz Ashraf 1-21) by 6 wickets.

Mysuru Warriors 111/9 in 20 overs (Ravikumar Samarth 21, Jagadeeshaa Suchith 20; Mitrakant Yadav 3-17, V. Kaverappa 2-20, L. Kaushal 2-23) lost to Hubli Tigers 81/1 in 8.1/13 overs (M Taha 61, K.L. Shrijith 17, Prasidh Krishna 1-13) by 9 wkts (VJD Method).

–IANS

bsk