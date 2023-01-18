McGrath warns Australia that England will be tough to beat in Ashes this sumer

Melbourne, Jan 18 (IANS) As Australia gear up for a Test tour of India in February-March, on the back of their minds is the upcoming Ashes Series against archrivals England. Former pace legend Glenn McGrath has warned Australia that Ben Stokes’ England will be ‘tough to beat at home this summer.

Australia have won two of the last three Ashes series; thumping England 4-0 at home in 2017 and 2021 and drawing 2-2 in England in-between those two emphatic victories.

But having done superbly in Test matches recently, England will attempt to win back the Ashes when Australia visit these shores for a five-match Test series in June and July.

Under Stokes and former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum, England have secured impressive victories over New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan and India, winning nine of their last 10 Test matches, prompting McGrath to claim that they will present a threat to Australia in the Ashes.

“You’ve got to give it to the English,” McGrath, who took 563 wickets in 124 Test matches, told talkSPORT.

“The way they’re going about it is absolutely fantastic. Positive, aggressive, backing yourself. I think of that team in 2005 that beat my Australia team for the first time in a long time.

“That group was playing with a lot of confidence and they had the same group of guys together. Michael Vaughan was doing a great job as a leader so maybe there’s something similar happening with Ben Stokes’ England.

“They’ve got a team full of confidence so they’re going to be tough to beat.” for the next edition.

–IANS

bsk