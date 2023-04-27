scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Men's international cricket players reached out by IPL teams for informal long-term contracts: Report

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Many players featuring in men’s international cricket from various countries have been reached out by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises about the possibility of long-term contracts which could see them play for the team’s multiple franchises in various T20 leagues.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, though the nature of discussions has been informal, they do raise the possibility of a players’ employers being an IPL franchise, rather than a full-member board nation.

“There have been informal conversations between some franchises and players about being available to play in multiple tournaments. That can take a different shape and form for different players. But it should come as no surprise to anyone in cricket that these conversations are happening and that players will have these sorts of options in the future,” Heath Mills, executive chairman of FICA, the global players’ body, was quoted as saying in the report.

This comes after British newspaper The Times reported on Tuesday that six England players, including some international cricketers, were approached by IPL franchise owners for long-term deals, with the amount ranging between 2-5 million pounds.

Mills also said, according to the report, that conversations like this are not just in England but in Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and West Indies too.

“Without going into the specifics of individual conversations, they are about a player being available to play for a franchise in different T20 leagues.”

“A franchise might have three or four teams globally, so they might want the player in multiple competitions — as opposed to just the IPL. It’s not necessarily about signing a player up for all competitions exclusively but rather additional ones to their IPL team.”

The possibility of such a scenario becoming a reality had been around since the spread of IPL franchises such as Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders into new leagues in the West Indies (CPL), UAE (ILT20), South Africa (SA20) and now in the United States of America through Major Cricket League T20 league.

–IANS

nr/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Madrid Open: Coco Gauff, Maria Sakkari advance to third round
Next article
Cricket Scotland names Pete Fitzboydon as its new interim chief executive
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Sabalenka, Swiatek secure semis spots with comeback wins at WTA Stuttgart GP

Health & Lifestyle

Taiwan to change Covid-19 classification

News

Apeksha Porwal plays a lead in the Arabic series ‘Slave Market’

Health & Lifestyle

Covid & Climate change negatively impacted young Indians' mental health

Health & Lifestyle

4th Covid death in Kolkata in 26 days

Sports

IPL 2023: Rahane, Conway, Dube slam fifties, propel Chennai to 235/4 against Kolkata

News

Charlie Sheen requests Elon Musk to return his Twitter blue tick

Technology

Sundar Pichai took home $226 mn in 2022 amid layoffs at Google

Sports

IPL 2023: Jason Roy, bowlers lead KKR to 21-run win over RCB (ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: Siraj is one of the best in the world at the moment, says RCB bowling coach Griffith

News

Shawn Mendes spotted picking up flowers before date night with Camila Cabello

Sports

IOA sets Ad-hoc Committee for wrestling; Suma Shirur, Bhupender Bajwa named members

Sports

IPL 2023: Taking catch of Virat Kohli was a game-changing moment for us, says Venkatesh Iyer

Fashion and Lifestyle

4 times when Bhumi Pednekar looked like the new darling of fashion in India

Technology

Musk's wealth nosedives $12.6 bn after chaos at SpaceX, Tesla, Twitter

Technology

Meta, Google top executives rake in big bonuses amid company-wide layoffs

Technology

IIT-Kanpur launches cybersecurity skilling programme

Technology

Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air may offer 2 M2 chip variants

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US