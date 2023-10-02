scorecardresearch
Men's ODI WC: Skipper Temba Bavuma to join South Africa squad on Tuesday, says CSA

By Agency News Desk
Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 2 (IANS) South Africa captain Temba Bavuma will join the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup squad in Delhi on Tuesday, the country’s cricket board said on Monday. Cricket South Africa in a statement said Bavuma “will travel back to India on Monday” and “will join up with the squad in DelhionTuesday”.

While the Proteas have already arrived in India for the showpiece event, the right-handed batter flew back home last week due to family reasons.

Proteas’ T20I skipper, Aiden Markram is at the helm in Bavuma’s absence for the warm-up matches, the first of which against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain at the Greenfield International Stadium on Friday and the second against New Zealand, here on Monday.

South Africa will open their ODI World Cup campaign against 1996 champions Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 7.

–IANS

