Men’s ODI WC: Very confident in my decision that match against Pakistan was last game for England, says David Willey

Kolkata, Nov 12 (IANS) After England beat Pakistan by 93 runs to end their campaign in the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup, left-arm fast-bowler David Willey stated he was confident in his decision of the clash being his final game in international cricket and won’t make a U-turn on it.

Willey announced before England’s 33-run defeat to Australia in Ahmedabad that he would be retiring from international cricket at the end of England’s campaign due to not being offered a central contract for the 2023-24 season, which was made known to him in September.

He signed off from his international cricket career by taking his 100th ODI scalp and having figures of 3-56 in his 10 overs, enough to get the Player of the Match award. Willey ended the World Cup by taking 11 wickets at an average of 23.54.

“My time is done because I’ve called time on it, but it’s with deep regret I think anybody looking in has probably looked at the way I’ve gone about my business and probably playing the best cricket of my career. I’m 33, as fit as I’ve ever been. So, one of the reasons that I wasn’t offered a contract was them going in a different direction after the World Cup, I don’t know why.”

“I don’t think never say never — but right now I’m very confident in my decision that it was my last game of cricket for England. Do I want to go to the Caribbean (for the 2024 T20 World Cup) and run drinks and not know where I stand and just feel like a third wheel again which is very much what I felt like when I turned up at Lords and being the only one without a contract, probably not, so I’m done,” said Willey in the post-match press conference.

Asked about his thoughts ahead of his last international games, Willey said he wanted to enjoy and leave international cricket with happy memories, which he did with his 100th ODI scalp.

“Looking back to being a kid I could only have dreamt of playing as many games of cricket for England, so I’m immensely proud of that. To be in a dressing room with so many quality players, I’ve been very fortunate to be a part of that and play my part in that.”

“But it’s at the same time I’m sad, I don’t think anybody ever wants to walk away from playing for their country it’s all I ever wanted to do. But at the same time, the timing of my announcement was so I can enjoy my last three games and I’ve very much done that. On the phone my wife in the morning said go on – just get to 100 wickets it’d be a nice way to finish and to do that was a nice way for me personally.”

Willey also revealed he had doubts over whether he should travel to India for the World Cup after learning that he was a member of the squad without a central contract.

“I wasn’t sure whether I was going to come to the World Cup even to the 11th hour when we were, the morning that we were joining up at Lords, I still wasn’t sure whether I’d make the trip or not.”

“So, from then on it was something that was on my mind. It’s not just that I haven’t been offered a contract; it’s sort of how I feel valued as an England player there when I look down that list of other guys that have got contracts. So, it had been on my mind.”

“I’d spoken with my family, Jos, Motty -– and then it came to the decision that the time was right for me to call it a day and to make sure that I did enjoy my last few games of cricket because it’s special, wearing this shirt is special and I didn’t want to walk away with tainted memories of playing for my country.”

