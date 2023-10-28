scorecardresearch
Men’s ODI World Cup: Ferguson out of the field due to Achilles injury

By Agency News Desk

Dharamshala, Oct 28 (IANS) New Zealand pace bowler Lockie Ferguson left the field due to suffering a right Achilles injury in the ongoing match against Australia at the HPCA cricket stadium, here on Saturday.

Ferguson in the midst of his third over felt uncomfortable while gearing up to bowl. However, after completing his third over he left the field due to injury.

New Zealand Cricket on X (previously Twitter) gave an update on Ferguson’s injury stating, “Lockie Ferguson is off the field after experiencing pain in his right Achilles while bowling. He won’t return to the field and will be further assessed.”

Batting first in the match David Warner and Travis Head led the Australian inning and posted a mammoth total of 388/10 in 49.2 overs. Warner-Head’s opening stand of 175 runs led the base of the Australian innings, Travis Head in his World Cup debut scored a century before getting out on 109.

New Zealand needs 389 runs in 50 overs to win the match.

