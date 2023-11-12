scorecardresearch
Men's ODI World Cup: KL Rahul slams fastest Indian Century

By Agency News Desk
KL Rahul slams fastest Indian Century
KL Rahul slams fastest Indian Century

Bengaluru, Nov 12 (IANS) KL Rahul on Sunday became the fastest Indian batter to score Hundred in the ODI World Cup history at the ICC ODI World Cup match against Netherlands at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Rahul achieved the feat in just 62 deliveries, surpassing the previous record held by Rohit Sharma, who had scored a century in 63 deliveries in the match against Afghanistan.

This was KL Rahul’s second century in World Cup history and first in the ongoing edition.

KL also joined the elite company of Rahul Dravid to become the second Indian wocketkeeper-batter to score a century.

Dravid was the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to score a World Cup hundred.

Dravid achieved this feat in the 1999 World Cup against Sri Lanka, when he played a magnificent 145-run knock.

Rahul got dismissed on the second last ball of the inning by Bas de Leede at the score of 102 comprised of 11 boundaries and six maximum.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer remained unbeaten on 128 off 94 balls as India finished their innings on 410/4.

–IANS

hs/


