scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Men’s ODI World Cup: Kusal Perera slams fastest fifty against NZ

Kusal Perera on Thursday smashed the fastest half-century of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 during Sri Lanka’s match against New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday.

By Agency News Desk
Kusal Perera slams fastest fifty against NZ _pic courtesy news agency
Kusal Perera slams fastest fifty against NZ _pic courtesy news agency

Bengaluru, Nov 9 (IANS) Kusal Perera on Thursday smashed the fastest half-century of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 during Sri Lanka’s match against New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday.

Perera reached his fifty off 22 balls and also scored the joint-second fastest half-century by a Sri Lankan in World Cup history.

Angelow Mathews’ 20-ball fifty against Scotland in 2015 is the fastest by a Sri Lankan. Dinesh Chandimal is the other Sri Lankan to score a 22-ball World Cup fifty.

Before Perera Australia’s Travis Head and Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis held the record for the fastest fifties in the ongoing tournament. They scored their fifties off 25 balls against New Zealand and South Africa, respectively.

However, Perera was eventually dismissed by Lockie Ferguson for a 28-ball 51, which included nine fours and two sixes.

–IANS

hs/cs

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Men’s ODI WC: Funnier things have happened in the game, says Teja Nidamanuru ahead of India – Netherlands clash
Next article
Brazilian influencer Luana Andrade dies after liposuction on her knee
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US