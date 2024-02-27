HomeWorldSports

Mohammed Shami undergoes successful heel surgery to repair Achilles tendon in the United Kingdom

By Agency News Desk
Mohammed Shami | United Kingdom _ pic courtesy news agency

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) India pacer Mohammed Shami on Monday underwent successful surgery on his heel to repair his Achilles tendon and said he would need time to regain full fitness and return to playing cricket. On Monday evening, Shami shared pictures on his social media accounts, giving an update on his injury and informing his fans that he has undergone a successful operation in the United Kingdom.

“Just had a successful heel operation on my Achilles tendon. Recovery is going to take some time but looking forward to getting back on my feet,” Shami said in his post on X, formerly Twitter.

Shami was injured during India’s 2023 ODI World Cup campaign and has not played any form of cricket since the defeat in the final to Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium back on November 19.

he missed the subsequent T20I home series against Australia and also the tour of South Africa. A few days back it was announced that Shami will miss the entire five-match Test series against England and undergo surgery in the United Kingdom.

He was expecting to recover in time for the England series but the injury turned out to be more serious than earlier thought of.

–IANS

bsk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
