scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Morocco, Portugal, Spain submit bidding agreement for 2030 WC

FIFA announced Thursday that it has received bidding agreement from Morocco, Portugal and Spain for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

By Agency News Desk
Morocco, Portugal, Spain submit bidding agreement for 2030 WC _pic courtesy news agency
Morocco, Portugal, Spain submit bidding agreement for 2030 WC _pic courtesy news agency

Geneva, Dec 1 (IANS) FIFA announced Thursday that it has received bidding agreement from Morocco, Portugal and Spain for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay also confirmed as bidders to host the centenary celebration with one 2030 World Cup match in each country, FIFA said, reports Xinhua.

Saudi Arabia’s bidding submission for the 2034 FIFA World Cup was also received by FIFA, and the hosts will be appointed by the FIFA Congress.

In January 2024, FIFA will conduct a targeted dialogue with all bidders and will publish its evaluation reports after a thorough evaluation process, FIFA said.

–IANS

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Argentina stays on top of latest FIFA rankings
Next article
Gremio beat Goias to keep title dream alive
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US