Nagaland’s taekwondo team etches name in Guinness World Records

By Agency News Desk

Kohima, July 11 (IANS) Breaking an 11-year-old world record set by the Chinese, a taekwondo team from Nagaland etched its name in the Guinness World Records, officials said on Tuesday.

Dimapur-based “Faith in Action” scripted the world record for “the highest martial arts kick (assisted)”.

The ‘Faith in Action’ created the record with a 14 feet and 5 inches high kick against the Chinese record (in 2012) with a 14 feet and 2 inches high kick.

Congratulating the taekwondo team, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio tweeted, “I am happy to know that “Faith In Action” from Nagaland created a new Guinness World Records for “the highest martial arts kick (assisted)” on the set of “India’s Got Talent” in Mumbai on July 5, 2023. Congratulations and best wishes for all future endeavours.”

The coach of the “Faith in Action” Deep Kumar on Tuesday said that they are delighted by creating this record.

“It would motivate the budding martial artists in Nagaland. There is no lack of talent in the state and they can scale greater heights if they get the facilities and exposure,” Kumar, who is the founder of the group, told the media.

Nagaland’s Deputy Chief Ministers — T.R. Zeliang and Yanthungo Patton – and many other dignitaries also congratulated the “Faith in Action” for their feat.

Zeliang tweeted, “I extend my sincere congratulations to the Faith in Action Martial Arts Academy Nagaland, India, for achieving the @GWR for “The Highest Martial Arts kick (Assisted)” on the set of @IGTonColors. A commendable feat, bringing laurels to the state in particular, a proud moment for all.”

“A moment of immense pride for Nagaland and India as “Faith In Action” creates a new Guinness World Record for “the highest martial arts kick (assisted)” on the set of India’s Got Talent ! Congratulations to everyone involved and best wishes for all future endeavours!,” Patton tweeted.

Nagaland’s Higher Education and Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along in his tweet said: “It is obvious that India’s Got Talent, and Nagaland is setting records to further reiterate the same. Delighted to know that “Faith In Action” from Nagaland created a new Guinness World Records for “the highest martial arts kick (assisted)” on the set of a popular reality show.

My heartiest congratulations and best wishes for their future endeavours. We are immensely proud of this achievement.”

–IANS

sc/khz

