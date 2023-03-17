scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

National Chess C'ship for visually challenged: Gangolli beats Pradhan to take lead

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Top seed Kishan Ganolli got the better of defending champion Soundarya Kumar Pradhan to maintain his sole lead after the 8th round of the AICFB National Chess Championship for the Visually Impaired here on Friday.

At the end of the eighth round, Kishan Gangolli is in the top position with 7 points with Somender BL and Aryan Joshi following in second position with 6 points each.

On the top board, Somender BL of Delhi played the English Opening’s Mikenas Carls Flohar Variation with white pieces against Soundarya Kumar Pradhan of Orissa.

Pradhan was surprised by this opening, and he’doesn’t wish to take the risk, so he offered the draw on the 14th move when the game was transforming into the middle game. Somender agreed to it.

On the second board, Hariharan Gandhi of Tamil Nadu playe’ a King’s Pawn opening with white pieces against Kishan Gangolli of Karnataka, who opted for a French defense. Hariharan moved his bishop passive square on the 14th move. Kishan played very aggressively in a combination he took his opponent’s queen and forced the opponent to resign the game with this victory he maintained the sole lead.

At the end of the 8th round, Gangolli has 7 points out of a possible 8 and had a full one-point lead over his nearest rivals Aryan B Joshi of Maharastra Somender BL of Delhi, and Ashvin Makawana of Gujarat. He needs to avoid defeat in the final round on Saturday to maintain his chances of regaining the title. has to claim one step to regain the title.

Earlier in the seventh round, Gangolli drew in 35 moves against Milind Samant of Maharashtra. Pradhan play’d the queen’s opening with white pieces against Aryan B Joshi of Maharashtra, who opted for Nimzo Indian Defense. The position was equal till the 16th move when Soundarya advanced his pawn to f6 square which created a weakness in his territory. Aryan took the advantage of this and crushed his opponent in the beautiful Queen endgame.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
1st ODI: Played normal cricketing shots, avoided getting into a shell, says KL Rahul after guiding India to victory
Next article
Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera back in Sri Lanka's squad for white-ball series vs New Zealand
This May Also Interest You
Sports

1st ODI: Nice to see KL Rahul make runs in a pressure situation, says Shami

Sports

Champions League: Bayern far from amused to meet Guardiola's Man City, goal-monster Haaland

Sports

Football: UEFA Champions League quarterfinals draw unveiled; Bayern to meet City

Sports

China sweeps women's singles semifinal berths at WTT Singapore Smash

Sports

1st ODI: Shami credits bowling in right areas for his magical second spell

Sports

Clare Connor appointed ECB's Deputy CEO and Managing Director of England Women

Sports

Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera back in Sri Lanka's squad for white-ball series vs New Zealand

Sports

1st ODI: Played normal cricketing shots, avoided getting into a shell, says KL Rahul after guiding India to victory

Sports

1st ODI: Rahul's superb knock, Shami, Siraj bowling help India overcome Australia by 5 wkts (Ld)

Sports

Women's World Boxing: India's Jaismine, Shashi advance; China's Yang stuns Mesiano

Sports

1st ODI: KL Rahul's brilliant knock guides India to victory after Shami, Siraj triple strikes

Technology

Govt to boost electronics manufacturing to Rs 24 lakh cr, create 10 lakh jobs

Sports

Willow TV secures ICC cricket media rights in the USA and Canada until 2027

Sports

Gaurika prevails over Tvesa in playoff to win sixth leg of women's golf tour

Sports

South Africa keeper Trisha Chetty retires from cricket due to recurring back injury

Sports

Asian Handball Federation to back Premier Handball League

Sports

Arshdeep Singh to play five County Championship matches for Kent in June-July 2023

News

Teachers' scam: Major part of proceeds invested in Tollywood industry, ED tells court

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US