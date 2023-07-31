scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

New Zealand govt congratulates national team after FIFA Women's World Cup

By Agency News Desk
New Zealand govt congratulates national team after FIFA Women's World Cup
New Zealand FIFA Women's World Cup national team

Wellington, July 31 (IANS) The New Zealand government has officially congratulated the country’s national women’s football team, the Football Ferns, on their performances at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson on Monday thanked the team for their achievements at the tournament, saying they had inspired the nation, won their opening match and shown skill and determination through all their games, Xinhua reported.

New Zealand faltered in their quest to make history in the Women’s World Cup, ending their home campaign here on Sunday in third place in Group A following a disappointing draw with Switzerland.

The Kiwis yearned to progress to the round of 16, but this stalemate, coupled with Norway’s comfortable victory over the Philippines, resulted in the co-hosts bowing out at the group stage on goal difference to Norway.

The month-long 2023 World Cup, which is being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia, kicked off on July 20.

Robertson stressed the legacy the Football Ferns have left for women’s football in New Zealand.

“There are thousands of girls and boys who have been inspired and motivated by the team,” he said.

–IANS

ak/

4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Persistent launches suite of Google Cloud-powered Generative AI solutions
Next article
Airtel prepaid Rs 8,024 cr to clear liabilities for spectrum acquired in 2015
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Prithvi Shaw set for his county debut with Northamptonshire

Technology

AirTag helps track bicycle after airline lost it: Report

Technology

India now among Apple’s top 5 smartphone markets globally

Technology

Airtel prepaid Rs 8,024 cr to clear liabilities for spectrum acquired in 2015

Technology

Persistent launches suite of Google Cloud-powered Generative AI solutions

Sports

Defending Champions Korea, Japan arrive in Chennai for Asian Champions Trophy 2023

Sports

Serie A: Leaders Botafogo rout Coritiba to stay 12 points clear

Technology

X replaces Twitter bird on Android, iOS

Technology

US investment firm Fidelity devalues holding in Indian SaaS company Gupshup

Technology

HP India introduces new range of printers for businesses

Technology

6 in 10 Indians do mobile banking to just check account balance: Report

Technology

Aiming over 50% share in super-premium Indian market with new foldables: Samsung's TM Roh

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out new interface for action sheets on iOS

Sports

Ashes 2023: England are still slight favourites as day-five Oval pitch does turn, says Nasser Hussain

Technology

Videotex captures 85% market share of webOS Hub TVs in India

Sports

Tony Gustavsson: Hosts Australia facing ‘crossroads’ in crucial Women’s World Cup clash

Sports

Taylor Fritz beats Aleksandar Vukic to win Atlanta Open

Technology

Cyber-security firm Kape Technologies lays off nearly 200 employees

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US