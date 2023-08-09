scorecardresearch
New Zealand takes it slow with Williamson's comeback, but leaves World Cup door ajar

By Agency News Desk

Christchurch, Aug 9 (IANS) New Zealand head coach Gary Stead has expressed optimism regarding Kane Williamson’s rehabilitation and emphasised the management’s cautious approach in overseeing the speed of his recovery process.

The 33-year-old hasn’t played any cricket since rupturing the ACL in his right knee while playing for Gujarat Titans in the opening match of IPL 2023 against Chennai Super Kings on March 31 in Ahmedabad. He underwent surgery in April and has started training and batting in the nets recently.

Williamson wasn’t named in the New Zealand’s 15-player squad for their four-match ODI series in England, starting on September 8, but will travel to England and train with the team while continuing his rehabilitation, with the hope that he will be fit enough for World Cup selection in just under a month’s time.

“We will take every measure we can to make sure that we get the medical advice that lines up and he’s where we want to be before we make that call on whether he goes (to India for the World Cup) or not. It’s too early to know,” Stead was quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

“Kane’s working very much on a day-by-day, week-by-week process and we’ve been really clear and careful with him that we don’t look too far ahead and, I guess, get expectations too big or not big enough at times as well. He’s progressed as we’ve hoped and possibly even better in some cases but you know with ACL injuries that they can be difficult, and different for every person as well,” he said.

Williamson is currently in a race against time to recover in time for the World Cup, starting from October 5.

When asked if the right-hander would be selected for the latter stages of the World Cup if he recovers in time for the knockouts, Stead said it was under consideration but unlikely.

“That’s something we are talking about at the moment,” Stead said. “If it’s the knockout stages then I think that might be too late because you’re saying something that may or may not even be there. But if it was earlier in the World Cup, I think we’d definitely be considering it,” Stead said.

Williamson was his side’s highest run-getter in the 2019 Men’s ODI World Cup with 578 runs at 82.57, including two centuries and as many fifties. He was also adjudged Player of the Tournament as New Zealand lost in the Super Over to England after scores were tied in an unforgettable final at Lord’s.

Agency News Desk
