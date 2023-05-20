Next Gen Cup: Everton win 1-0 with a late winner against spirited Sudeva Delhi

Navi Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Everton FC secured a 1-0 victory courtesy of a late goal by Jacob Beaumont-Clark against a spirited Sudeva Delhi FC team in the Premier League Next Generation Cup at the Reliance Corporate Park (RCP) here on Saturday.

Sudeva had a terrific outing from a defensive perspective, keeping the Everton attackers at bay for large portions of the game. Sudeva were disciplined, as they defended in numbers but hardly lost their shape throughout the course of the match. Prajal Tushir and Chungkham Jackson specifically stood out with their outstanding outings for the side from the national capital.

Everton coach Kieran Driscoll was pleased with the performance of his boys.

“I am really pleased with the performance overall. We understand that at this point at the start of the tournament, we are looking for a reaction from our lads and obviously it was a really great experience for them to play in this climate, something that the boys have not faced before. So, the performance and the application was much more than what we had expected. So, really pleased overall and nice to top that (with a goal) in the end as well,” he said after the match on Saturday.

“I think we could have won this match you know. We created our chances but unfortunately, we could not capitalise on them. First few minutes, we created a couple of goal-scoring chances. But, I think this is football and yeah, there is a regret of not winning,” Sudeva coach Chencho Dorji mentioned after the match.

Sudeva and Everton will next play Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) on Tuesday.

–IANS

bsk