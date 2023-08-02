scorecardresearch
Odisha FC bolster sign Puitea on three-year deal

By Agency News Desk

Bhubaneswar, Aug 2 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Odisha FC on Wednesday announced that they have secured the services of Lalthathanga Khawlhring, better known as Puitea.

The midfielder joins the Juggernauts on a three-year deal from Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

The Mizoram-born midfielder started his career with Bethlehem Vengthlang before securing a move to the DSK Shivajians Academy. Puitea was awarded the “Best Midfielder” in the Mizoram Premier League for the 2015-16 season.

In 2017, Northeast United FC secured the services of the talented midfielder on a three-year deal but was loaned out to Aizawl FC for the entirety of the season. Puitea quickly became a mainstay for Aizawl as he finished the season with a goal to his name.

Eventually, he returned to the Highlanders the following season and debuted against the Gaurs. Puitea made a total of 29 appearances for NEUFC.

A move to Kerala Blasters was on the cards for Puitea where he inked a 3-year deal with the club. He made his debut and announced himself by scoring his first Hero ISL goal against the Blues after coming on as a substitute in the 46th minute.

The midfielder was pivotal for the Blasters reaching the ISL finals forming a solid partnership with Jeakson Singh.

Puitea joins the Kalinga Warriors on the back of winning the ISL 2022-23 with Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
