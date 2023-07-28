scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Papua New Guinea clinch qualification for 2024 Men's T20 World Cup

By Agency News Desk

Port Moresby, July 28 (IANS) Papua New Guinea (PNG) have clinched their berth in the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup, to be held in West Indies and the USA, after beating the Philippines by 100 runs, which guarantees a first-place finish for them in the ongoing East Asia-Pacific Qualifier.

PNG, led by Assad Vala, played in the first round of the 2021 Men’s T20 World Cup in Muscat, Oman. Now, in the ongoing competition, the hosts maintained a clean slate with wins in each of the five games played so far — twice against Vanuatu and the Philippines and once against Japan.

With their latest win against the Philippines, the PNG now have 10 points from five wins, meaning their place in the 2024 T20 World Cup is confirmed with one game to go, against Japan, on Saturday.

The PNG began their qualification dream with a dominant win against Vanuatu. The 19-year-old John Kariko led the bowling attack with a Player of the match-worthy return of 3-6, restricting Vanuatu to 71-8. The tournament hosts chased down the target in just 6.3 overs, sealing a comfortable nine-wicket win.

In their next outing, PNG made headlines against the Philippines thanks to Kabua Morea’s sizzling five-wicket haul which also featured a hat-trick. After opting to bat, PNG posted a competitive 162/7. Morea wreaked havoc with his spell of 5/9 as the Philippines crumbled for 45.

They continued their winning streak by securing comfortable wins against Japan and Vanuatu in the next two games, sealing victories by six wickets and 39 runs respectively. In their latest encounter on Friday, PNG rode on an impressive 118-run opening partnership set up the hosts for a massive score of 229/6 in their 20 overs.

The target proved too high for the Philippines as the PNG bowlers restricted them to 129/7 and secured their qualification for the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup. Earlier, Ireland and Scotland sealed their spots by finishing in the top two positions in the Europe Region Qualifier in Edinburgh.

The 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup will be hosted jointly by the West Indies and the USA. 20 teams will be divided into four groups of five each for the first round. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Eight stage.

In Super 8, teams will be split into two groups of four each, with the top two sides from two groups entering the semi-finals. Hosts West Indies and USA, as well as Australia, defending champions England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh have already qualified for the competition.

–IANS

nr/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hold hands, as they leave for her birthday vacay and drops adorable selfie from the airport
Next article
Samuel L Jackson, Uma Thurman reunite with ‘The Kill Room’, set for Sep 28 release
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Mary Waldron, Ireland's most-capped female cricketer, retires from international cricket

News

Steven Spielberg to be honoured with Eva Monley Award

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Pooja Bhatt chides Aashika Bhatia for not doing duties properly

News

Samuel L Jackson, Uma Thurman reunite with ‘The Kill Room’, set for Sep 28 release

News

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hold hands, as they leave for her birthday vacay and drops adorable selfie from the airport

News

Akshay Oberoi wraps up ‘Illegal’ Season 3 shoot

Sports

Japan Open: Lakshya storms into third semis of the year; Prannoy, Satwik-Chirag crash out (Ld)

News

Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Sharma brave Mumbai's heavy rains for a romantic sequence in ‘ShivShakti’

Sports

'Hopefully, this will not happen for Asian Games', says national coach after wushu team is withdrawn from World University Games over 'stapled visas'

News

Guru Randhawa says 'You Talking to Me?' is an ode to Hollywood legend Robert De Niro

News

Rajveer Deol, Paloma shine in new poster of their debut film ‘Dono’

Technology

Just 4.5 minutes of vigorous activity daily may reduce cancer risk: Study

News

‘Dune 2' likely to be indefinitely delayed as Hollywood strikes intensify

Fashion and Lifestyle

Janhvi Kapoor steals the show in an electric blue lehenga at the rampwalk

Technology

China's FAST telescope okays 6,400 observation hours for global scientists

Technology

Artifact's new AI feature to let users listen to news in Snoop Dogg's voice

Sports

Zim Afro T10: Aged 40, Indian pacer Sreesanth loves to run-in hard and deliver goods for his team

News

Zayn Khan calls 'Aashiqana' co-actor Khushi Dubey, his 'family'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US