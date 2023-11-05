scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Paris Masters: Novak Djokovic rallies past Rublev to set up summit clash with Dimitrov

Novak Djokovic maintained his perfect record in semifinals at the Paris Masters as the world No. 1 prevailed against the fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev to move within one win of a record-extending seventh title at the ATP Masters 1000.

By Agency News Desk
Novak Djokovic rallies past Rublev to set up summit clash with Dimitrov
Novak Djokovic rallies past Rublev to set up summit clash with Dimitrov _ pic courtesy news agency

Paris, Nov 5 (IANS) Novak Djokovic maintained his perfect record in semifinals at the Paris Masters as the world No. 1 prevailed 5-7, 7-6(7-3), 7-5 against the fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev to move within one win of a record-extending seventh title at the ATP Masters 1000.

Djokovic is now 9-0 in semifinals in Paris-Bercy, where he will compete for his 40th Masters 1000 crown in Sunday’s championship match. His opponent there will be Grigor Dimitrov, after the Bulgarian earlier defeated Stefanos Tstisipas 6-3, 6-7 (1-7), 7-6 (7-3), ATP Tour reports.

Should Djokovic win the title on Sunday, he will extend his lead over Carlos Alcaraz to 1490 points in the ATP Live Race To Turin, making it highly likely he will claim the ATP Year-End No. 1 honour for the eighth time.

Rublev now heads to Turin looking to cap a strong year at the ATP Finals. The 26-year-old has particularly excelled at Masters 1000 events in 2023 — he is tied with Jannik Sinner in third for the most match wins at that level this year.

–IANS

bc

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Premier League: Jeremy Doku Dazzles as Man City move to top with 6-1 win over Bournemouth
Next article
Shah Rukh Khan to Kamal Haasan: ‘Learning from you, trying to do best’
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US