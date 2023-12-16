Sunday, December 17, 2023
Veljko Paunovic leaves Mexico’s Guadalajara

Veljko Paunovic has parted ways with Guadalajara after a year in the role, the Mexican top-flight club said.

Mexico City, Dec 16 (IANS) Serbian manager Veljko Paunovic has parted ways with Guadalajara after a year in the role, the Mexican top-flight club said. The decision followed Guadalajara’s elimination by Pumas UNAM in the quarterfinal stage of the Liga MX Apertura tournament earlier this month, reports Xinhua.

“Club Deportivo Guadalajara informs that as of today, by mutual agreement, Veljko Paunovic is no longer part of the club,” read a Guadalajara statement.

Paunovic guided Guadalajara to 21 wins, eight draws and 15 losses.

Local media reported that former Real Madrid and Argentina international midfielder Fernando Gago is the favorite to replace the 46-year-old.

The new Liga MX Clausura season is scheduled to begin on January 12, 2024.

–IANS

