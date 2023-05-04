PCI holds Regional Sports Training to mark 6th Paralympic Story celebration

Bengaluru, May 4 (IANS) Continuing its effort to develop the movement to support disability sports in the country, the Paralympic Committee of India (IPC) along with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) successfully hosted the Regional Sports Training (RST) part of the sixth edition of Paralympic Story.

The Regional Sports Training, instructed by World Para Athletics National Technical Official Dave Jessett, was conducted at Bengaluru from April 30 to May 2, the PCI informed in a release on Thursday.

Regional Sports Training is an initiative under the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) Development Programme supported by the IPC’s worldwide partnership with Toyota. It was held in cooperation with World Para Athletics and Badminton World Federation.

The training witnessed over 90 participants from 12 countries from the Asian region including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and India.

The programme, held just days ahead of the much-anticipated 5th Indian Open Para Athletics International Championship 2023, was aimed to increase opportunities for athletes, coaches, technical officials, and classifiers to develop their full potential, participate at the highest training level and contribute to the growth of the Paralympic Movement.

“It will be essential that the experiences and tools that all participants acquire during their training are shared with their fellow athletes and NPC colleagues,” said Jessett.

During the three-day training programme, five courses were offered to the participants that included National Technical Official Course (World Para Athletics), Para Athletics training camp (including Proud Paralympian) and coaching course, Disability Coaching Course Level 1 and National Classifier Course Level 1 by BWF.

“We are delighted to see the participation and keenness of the participants at the Regional Sports Training. The training was held as part of our Paralympic Story, which is a platform to bring together all the stakeholders of the Paralympic Movement. It provides a unique opportunity for showcasing the growth of para-sports and various persons and organisations working in the area,” said Dr. Deepa Malik, President of PCI.

Among others gracing the 6th edition of Paralympic Story were: Sminu Jindal, Managing Director of Jindal SAW Ltd. and the Founder Chairperson of Svayam; Gursharan Singh, PCI secretary general, Prabhakar Rao, Chairman Para-Badminton India, Satyanarayana, Chairman Para Athletics India, among others.

Jindal said that “accessible transport and infrastructure are essential components of ensuring that sports are inclusive and accessible to everyone, regardless of their physical abilities”.

“By removing barriers to participation, we can help promote physical activity, build communities, and improve the quality of life for everyone. As an accessibility partner, Svayam is working with the Paralympic Committee of India to make facilities accessible, provide accessible transportation, and train staff to create sports environments that are welcoming and inclusive for everyone,” she added.

India’s first accessibility organisation Svayam provided accessible transport during the event to all the international and national players participating in the event. Svayam also donated a fully accessible modified Tata Winger to PCI for ease of use for players and coaches with reduced mobility.

