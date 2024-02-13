PKL 10: We're entering most important phase of the event, says Jaipur Pink Panthers' Sunil Kumar

Kolkata, Feb 13 (IANS) Jaipur Pink Panthers clinched a spot in the semifinals of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 but their player Sunil Kumar said the important phase for them starts now.

Jaipur Pink Panthers coasted into the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 semifinals after registering a mammoth 67-30 victory over U.P. Yoddhas in Kolkata on Monday. The Panthers recorded the biggest win and the most points in a match this season so far.

Speaking about booking a spot in the semifinals, Jaipur Pink Panthers’ Sunil Kumar said, “It feels great to reach the Semi-Finals. We qualified for the Semis directly last season and won the trophy as well. We’ve played well to reach the last four this season. However, we’ll certainly prepare well for the semis and the final. We are entering the most important phase of the tournament.”

When asked about the team’s performance in the match, the skipper said, “The defence unit made a few mistakes in the opening minutes of the game. However, we got better as the match went on and won the game by a huge margin in the end. Arjun Deshwal is certainly a Raid Machine. He doesn’t let the pressure fall on the rest of his teammates.”

The Jaipur Pink Panthers have two more league-stage matches before heading into the Playoffs. Speaking about how they’ll approach their last two games, Sunil expressed, “We’ll not take any match lightly. We’ll continue to give our best in our next two league-stage matches as well. Additionally, it felt great to play in Kolkata. We received a lot of support from the fans here. It felt good to see Jaipur fans in Kolkata as well.”

The Jaipur Pink Panthers will be next in action when they take on Telugu Titans at the Tau Devilal indoor stadium, Panchkula on Friday.

