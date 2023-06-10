scorecardresearch
Premier Handball League: Telugu Talons edge past Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh

Jaipur, June 9 (IANS) Telugu Talons defeated Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh in the first game of the Matchday 2 of the inaugural season of the Premier Handball League (PHL), here on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh started the game with an all-Indian line-up. Telugu was struggling to find their attacking rhythm as Golden Eagles were scoring freely in the opening minutes of the game. However, the game was turning into a physical battle due to which there were a lot of stoppages.

Half-way through the first half the scores read 10-8 in favour of the Golden Eagles. Despite a slow start from Telugu, they had finally found their cutting edge in attack. The combination of Davinder Singh Bhullar and Naseeb were causing all sorts of issues for the Golden Eagles as they edged back into the game. The first half ended with a score of 19-21 in favour of the Telugu Talons.

Telugu Talons carried their momentum from the closing encounters of the first half into the opening minutes of the second half. By the 45th minute of the game the Talons had established a phenomenal lead as the scores read 28-33 in their favour.

Golden Eagles were playing well and despite the best efforts of Vikas and Sukhveer Singh they were struggling to bridge the gap. Telugu was controlling the game well and were trying to put the game beyond the reach of the Golden Eagles.

Uttar Pradesh however, were mounting a late comeback as they had clawed their way back into the game. Despite their best efforts, Telugu were able to score consistently, as soon after the game ended at 38-40 in favour of the Talons.

Sukhveer Singh Brar of the Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh was the top scorer for his team with an astounding 12 goals, while Naseeb was the top scorer for the Telugu Talons in the tie with nine goals. Uttar Pradesh’s Sukhveer Singh Brar was adjudged to be the best player of the match for his phenomenal yet valiant effort for his team.

