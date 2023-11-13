Premier Lague: Salah's brace and Jota's strike see Liverpool beat Brentford

Liverpool, Nov 13 (IANS) Mohamed Salah scored a brace as Liverpool moved up to second in the Premier League with a 3-0 win over Brentford at Anfield.

The Egyptian scored in either half, with Diogo Jota adding an excellent third goal as the Reds recorded their eighth victory from 12 league games this season.

It was Salah’s 119th goal involvement in 117 appearances for Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League.

It also maintained Jurgen Klopp’s side’s perfect record in home fixtures during 2023-24 to date. Liverpool have won all nine of their home matches in all competitions this season, all by a margin of two or more goals.

Liverpool had two Darwin Nunez goals ruled out for offside in the opening half an hour.

First, Nunez tucked home after Dominik Szoboszlai’s pulled shot but was flagged offside by the nearest of margins, with the assistant referee’s decision confirmed by VAR. Then, his exquisite overhead kick was ruled out after Mark Flekken had brilliantly saved Virgil van Dijk’s header.

Brentford were a threat on the counter-attack and could have taken the lead in the 32nd minute. Bryan Mbeumo raced through on goal but his weak dink was saved by Alisson.

Liverpool made them pay six minutes before half-time, when Nunez flicked to Salah, who became first player in history to score in each of Liverpool’s first six home league matches of a season, and only the third player ever to score or assist in 15 straight home Premier League appearances, after Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry.

It was also Nunez’s seventh Premier League assist, all of which have been for Salah, only the third instance of a player’s first seven PL assists being for the same team-mate.

Salah missed a big chance to double Liverpool’s lead in first-half added time as he volleyed Trent Alexander-Arnold’s brilliant long ball over the bar from six yards out.

But the Egyptian made no mistake shortly after the hour mark, heading in at the back post after Tsimikas crossed from the byline after stretching to keep the ball in play.

Tsimikas then got his second assist of the match, passing to Diogo Jota, who smashed in from the edge of the box.

Having won all six of their home Premier League matches this season, Liverpool move on to 27 points, above Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal . Liverpool travel to leaders Man City, a point above them, in the first fixture after the international break.

Brentford lose their three-match winning run and are 11th, with 16 points.

