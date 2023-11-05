Premier League: Bruno Fernandes' late winner inspires Man United to 1-0 win over Fulham

London, Nov 5 (IANS) Bruno Fernandes struck in stoppage time as Manchester United claimed a vital 1-0 win over Fulham to relieve the pressure on Erik ten Hag. Following consecutive 3-0 losses to Manchester City and Newcastle, doubts were growing about the manager’s abilities. Concerns were further heightened before the match when Marcus Rashford was omitted from the squad.

But, United clarified that the forward, who had faced criticism from Ten Hag on Friday for celebrating his birthday in the wake of the defeat to City, was sidelined due to an injury.

United thought they had claimed an early opening goal, but Scott McTominay’s finish at the back post from a free-kick in the eighth minute was ruled out after a VAR review as Harry Maguire was deemed offside.

In a match of few chances, Andre Onana made an important second-half save from Harry Wilson before then parrying a fierce effort from Joao Palhinha.

The match looked to be heading towards a first goalless draw in 100 years when, on his 200th appearance for the club, Fernandes became the hero.

Fulham had three chances to clear the ball but instead it fell to the United captain, who showed great skill to turn three defenders before driving a low shot past a despairing dive from Bernd Leno.

A third consecutive away win, and a seventh victory in a row by a single goal means United climbed to seventh on 18 points.

Fulham’s third consecutive defeat at home leaves them 14th on 12 points and they extended their winless run against United in all competitions to 18 matches, drawing three and losing 15.

