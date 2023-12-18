Monday, December 18, 2023
Premier League: Man Utd stop Liverpool's home run with a goalless draw

Liverpool were denied a return to the top of the Premier League as Manchester United's defensive display held their dominant hosts to a 0-0 draw at Anfield.

Liverpool’s fifth draw of the season on Sunday night means they slip to second on 38 points, one behind Arsenal, whom they face next weekend.

Unitted are seventh on 28 points, one off Newcastle United in sixth and one ahead of West Ham United, where they travel to next weekend.

Andre Onana made his league-high eight saves in a match, while his team-mates battled to only the fourth goalless draw of the season so far to frustrate the home crowd.

Liverpool dominated possession in both halves, but were limited to chances from corners and crosses for much of the 90 minutes, with United’s back four of Diogo Dalot, Jonny Evans, Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw unveiling a series of blocks and headers to protect goalkeeper Andre Onana.

United grew as an attacking force after the interval, but Rasmus Hojlund fired our best chance of the contest at Alisson, before Dalot was shown two yellow cards, apparently for dissent, in the dying stages.

