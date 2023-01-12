Pretoria Capitals announce four sponsors ahead of inaugural season of SA20

Pretoria, Jan 12 (IANS) The JSW-owned franchise Pretoria Capitals on Thursday announced its sponsors for the inaugural season of the SA20.

Dafabet, Greenpanel, Vision11 and Jacaranda will be on the Pretoria Capitals match and training jerseys during the course of the tournament.

Dafabet has been named the Title Partner of the team for the upcoming season.

John Cruces, head of sponsorships at Dafabet said: “We’re very happy to be partnering with the Pretoria Capitals in the inaugural season of the SA20. We really believe the tournament is going to be a success and expect to see it continue for many years. We wish the team the best of luck for the tournament.”

Meanwhile, Vision11, India’s renowned fantasy sports platform, has come on board as the Official Partner.

Speaking on the association, Parth Rawal, Directora Vision11 said, “This opens up a brand new horizon for us. We are delighted to sponsor a top T20 franchise like the Pretoria Capitals. The SA20 is a great concept and I’m sure together, we will reach greater heights.”

The Pretoria-based team have also signed Greenpanel as Co-Partner and Jacaranda as their Official Radio Partner.

Speaking on the development Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO, Pretoria Capitals, said, “As we embark on a new and special journey, we are delighted to have Dafabet, Vision11, Greenpanel and Jacaranda as our partners for the SA20. All our partners will certainly help us accentuate the Capitals’ brand as we expand our footprint outside of India. We look forward to working closely with our partners to achieve our desired objectives.”

The Pretoria Capitals will start their SA20 journey against Sunrisers Eastern Cape at St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth on Thursday. Thereafter the team will host the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in their first home game at SuperSport Park on Saturday.

–IANS

cs