scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Pretoria Capitals announce four sponsors ahead of inaugural season of SA20

By News Bureau

Pretoria, Jan 12 (IANS) The JSW-owned franchise Pretoria Capitals on Thursday announced its sponsors for the inaugural season of the SA20.

Dafabet, Greenpanel, Vision11 and Jacaranda will be on the Pretoria Capitals match and training jerseys during the course of the tournament.

Dafabet has been named the Title Partner of the team for the upcoming season.

John Cruces, head of sponsorships at Dafabet said: “We’re very happy to be partnering with the Pretoria Capitals in the inaugural season of the SA20. We really believe the tournament is going to be a success and expect to see it continue for many years. We wish the team the best of luck for the tournament.”

Meanwhile, Vision11, India’s renowned fantasy sports platform, has come on board as the Official Partner.

Speaking on the association, Parth Rawal, Directora Vision11 said, “This opens up a brand new horizon for us. We are delighted to sponsor a top T20 franchise like the Pretoria Capitals. The SA20 is a great concept and I’m sure together, we will reach greater heights.”

The Pretoria-based team have also signed Greenpanel as Co-Partner and Jacaranda as their Official Radio Partner.

Speaking on the development Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO, Pretoria Capitals, said, “As we embark on a new and special journey, we are delighted to have Dafabet, Vision11, Greenpanel and Jacaranda as our partners for the SA20. All our partners will certainly help us accentuate the Capitals’ brand as we expand our footprint outside of India. We look forward to working closely with our partners to achieve our desired objectives.”

The Pretoria Capitals will start their SA20 journey against Sunrisers Eastern Cape at St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth on Thursday. Thereafter the team will host the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in their first home game at SuperSport Park on Saturday.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
'Farzi Mushaira 3' trailer promises generous amounts of rib-tickling shayari
Next article
Malaysia Open: Chirag-Satwik pair and HS Prannoy march into quarterfinals
This May Also Interest You
News

'Today I am alive because of my wife and kids,' says Anu Malik

Sports

Lukewarm response to 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka: KCA

News

Padmashri Sonu Nigam releases a divine adaption of Shri Hanuman Chalisa

News

Shaheer Sheikh: ‘Wo Kashish’ is about memories that haunt you

Technology

Microsoft Edge gets text prediction feature in latest update

Sports

Australia have a chance, they have pretty decent captain in Cummins: Ian Chappell

News

Abhishek Nigam to return to TV with ‘Alibaba’ Chapter 2

News

'Alibaba' gets new identity, new face; 'Pandya Store' takes 5-year leap

News

Tahir Raj Bhasin is all geared up for 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' Season 2

News

Vijay Deverakonda in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s periodic cop drama

Technology

Google to roll out Bluetooth support for Stadia Controllers

News

'Bulleya' hitmaker Papon celebrates Bihu with band members

Sports

LSG believed in Kyle Mayers and he has now delivered for Durban franchise, says Pragyan Ojha

News

Shilpa Shinde returns to television with Sony SAB ‘Maddam Sir’

Technology

Apple eyes India, Vietnam to replace China as its key manufacturer

News

'Shehzada' Kartik Aaryan celebrated his first Lohri in Punjab

Technology

Apple Watch micro-LED display may be manufactured by LG

Sports

Current Australia team has a huge chance to beat India: Justin Langer

Health & Lifestyle

Mohnish Doultani shares the best itinerary from his two-month Bali trip

News

'BB16': 'Mandali' Shiv, Nimrit, MC Stan get emotional at Abdu's exit

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US