scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation crowned Khelo India Women's Hockey League (U-21) champs

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, April 11 (IANS) Pritam Siwach Sports Foundation hockey team has been crowned champions of the Khelo India Women’s League (U-21). The side, coached by Kuldeep Siwach, beat HAR Hockey Academy 2-0 in the final, here on Tuesday.

A total of Rs 54.40 Lakh was sanctioned by the Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, for the conduct of the tournament over three phases, including the final phase. While the winning team bagged a prize money of Rs 5 Lakh, the runners up took home a prize money of Rs 3 Lakh and the 3rd and 4th placed teams Rs 2 Lakh each.

In the final match, Tannu opened the scoring via a field goal in the 1st quarter while Sakshi Rana doubled the lead for Pritam Siwach in the 3rd quarter after converting a penalty corner. Sakshi also remained the topscorer of the tournament, scoring a total of 8 goals. Meanwhile, Sports Hostel Odisha beat SAI Bal team 3-1 in the third-place match earlier in the day.

The prize money was handed over by the chief guests at the closing ceremony which included Navneet Sehgal, IAS Addl Chief Secretary Sports Govt of Uttar Pradesh, Dr RP Singh, Director Sports Govt of Uttar Pradesh and Sanjay Saraswat, Senior Executive Director, Sports Authority of India.

–IANS

cs

Previous article
Zohaib Siddiqui followed a strict diet, intense workouts for his shirtless entry in 'Imlie'
Next article
Uber launches 'Audio Seatbelt Reminder' feature for riders in Hyderabad
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Uber launches 'Audio Seatbelt Reminder' feature for riders in Hyderabad

News

Zohaib Siddiqui followed a strict diet, intense workouts for his shirtless entry in 'Imlie'

News

Badshah's 'Sab Gazab' is 'very minimalistic' in technical terms, was conceived before hit track 'Jugnu'

Health & Lifestyle

Playing sports against a robotic opponent can make your brain work harder

Health & Lifestyle

Pact inked for clinical trials of ayurvedic anti-cancer drug

News

'Stranger Things' actress Millie Bobby Brown engaged to Bon Jovi's son

Health & Lifestyle

Covid-19 variant not life-threatening, no need to panic: TN Health Minister

News

Shreyas Talpade finds dubbing for the trailer of 'Pushpa: The Rule' challenging

Technology

1 in 4 cars sold in India now has embedded cellular connectivity, Baleno leads

Sports

Indian team to take part in IIHF Ice Hockey Women's Asia and Oceania C'ship in Thailand

Technology

Google stops 3rd party smart display updates as Assistant support lowers

News

Hansal Mehta recreates 'Khana Khazana' moment with show's star Sanjeev Kapoor

News

Sunny Hinduja to reprise his role in the second season of 'Aspirants'

News

Chandrabose to gift pen that scripted 'Naatu Naatu' to best performer of Telugu Indian Idol 2 episode

Technology

Google rolls out app auto-archive tool to free 60% space on Android devices

News

Japanese director Makoto Shinkai to visit India for release of anime feature 'Suzume'

News

'Layi hayat aaye qaza le chali chale': The life and legend of K.L. Saigal

Dialogues

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Dialogues: Salman Khan’s powerful dialogues from the action packed film

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US