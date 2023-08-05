scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Prithvi Shaw’s debut innings for Northamptonshire in 50-over competition ends in a hit-wicket

By Agency News Desk

London, Aug 5 (IANS) Opening batter Prithvi Shaw’s debut for Northamptonshire in the One-day Cup ended in an bizarre fashion after being out hit wicket on 34 against Gloucestershire. Shaw was trying to get Northants out of a batting collapse which saw them lose five wickets quickly.

He and Lewis McManus were in a process of resurrecting the innings, and took Northants past 50. But Gloucestershire fast-bowler Paul van Meekeren bowled a sharp bouncer which Shaw tried to hook against. But he couldn’t keep his balance and while going around, he fell down and disturbed his stumps in the process, resulting in his dismissal.

Shaw was in disbelief for some time, before making the long road back to the pavilion after making 34 off 35 balls, leaving Northants at 54-6. Though Tom Taylor scored a century, it couldn’t prevent Northants from falling to a 29-run loss in Cheltenham.

Shaw scored 65 off 39 balls in a warm-up inter-team match for Northamptonshire to start his UK stint. He last played for India on the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka in July 2021, and was part of the squad for the three T20Is at home against New Zealand earlier this year, but didn’t get to play a match.

The right-handed batter had a woeful IPL 2023 campaign and was dropped midway through the competition by his franchise Delhi Capitals. Shaw was recently in action for the West Zone in the Duleep Trophy, where he made one half-century in four innings in the zonal first-class competition.

–IANS

nr/cs

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Dukes to launch Investigation over fifth Ashes Test ball-swap drama: Report
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Dukes to launch Investigation over fifth Ashes Test ball-swap drama: Report

News

Allu Arjun to start marathon shooting schedule for 'Pushpa: The Rule' from Sunday

Fashion & Lifestyle

Why Eva Mendes’ daughters have no access to Internet

News

Arjun Bijlani: 'Evil' grows when 'good' people remain passive

News

Taylor Swift halts show, runs across stage to comfort Kobe Bryant's daughter

Technology

After US, UK sees rise in Covid cases with new variant

News

Geetanjali Mishra gets a warm welcome on the sets of 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan'

News

Actor Bala denies of threatening YouTuber Aju Alex

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani twinning in white as they return from their vacation

Technology

Twitter fails to publish monthly India compliance report, shows poodle sitting in a chair

News

'Star Wars' series 'Ahsoka' debuts new promo 'Masters and Apprentices', raises many new questions

Fashion & Lifestyle

Here are some Hollywood BFFs giving goals ahead of Friendship Day

Dialogues

Celebrating Kajol’s birthday with memorable dialogues

News

Shrenu Parikh reminisces her modelling days: No one knew me back then

Technology

US FDA approves 1st oral pill for postpartum depression

Technology

Google scanner to let Android phones read QR codes from across the room

Sports

I think there’s a lot of smoke and mirrors with Bazball, says Nathan Lyon

Technology

SoftBank sues social app IRL for fraud, seeks $150 mn in damages

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US