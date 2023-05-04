scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Protesting wrestlers offer to return medals, govt honours after police manhandling

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Top Indian wrestlers on Thursday offered to return the medals they won at various levels and honours received from various organisations as part of their protest against being manhandled by the Delhi Police to disrupt their sit-in protest at the Jantar Mantar here.

The wrestlers informed this on Thursday to the media at the Jantar Mantar here that they will return their medals and honours following misbehaviour by Delhi Police on Wednesday night to disrupt their protest against the alleged sexual harassment of female wrestlers by the deposed president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The protesters alleged that a policeman was in a drunken state and misbehaved with women wrestlers.

Offering to return the honours, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia said, “When they (policemen) were manhandling and abusing us, were they not able to see that the wrestlers are also Padma Shri (awardees).”

“If this is how the wrestlers will be treated, what will we do with the medals? It was not just me. Sakshi (Malik) was also sitting there. Rather we will live a normal life and return all the medals and awards to the Indian Government,” he added.

Asked whether their offer related to the medals that they won in the international arena, Asian and Commonwealth Games medallist Vinesh Phogat butted in to say, “Saare le jao. Itni beizzati toh kar di hamari. Kuch bhi chhoda nahi (Take away all. They have already insulted us so much. There’s nothing left).”

Asked about the assertion by BJP supporters that the protest has allegedly been hijacked by politicians, after seeing several opposition parties extending their support to the wrestlers’ protest, Vinesh Phogat asserted that it is political.

“Listen, this is political. Please get the Prime Minister to talk to us. Ask the home minister to call us. Get us justice. We are putting our careers and our lives at stake,” she told the media.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sai Dharam Tej-starrer ‘Virupaksha’ to be released in theatres in Hindi on this date
This May Also Interest You
News

Sai Dharam Tej-starrer ‘Virupaksha’ to be released in theatres in Hindi on this date

Health & Lifestyle

'No halts': Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway becomes a 'killer' with 95 deaths in 5 months

Sports

IPL 2023: Ishan Kishan coming to form is a massive boost for Mumbai Indians, says Tom Moody

Technology

Novel diagnostic test developed for global pandemic in frogs

Sports

IPL 2023: How a surprise call from RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar got Kedar Jadhav into the side

Technology

UK antitrust watchdog launches initial review of generative AI models

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup 2023 becomes the most watched ICC women's event till date

Sports

Football: Venezuela to meet Honduras, Guatemala in friendlies next month

News

Aubrey Plaza's 'Operation Fortune' character out to prove herself to Statham's Orson

News

Dimple Kapadia points to growing audience acceptance of ‘darker, more taboo subjects’

Sports

Men's World Boxing Championship: Govind Sahani, Deepak Kumar advance to the next round

Technology

Indian startups must boost corporate governance, set norms for G20 nations: Amitabh Kant

Health & Lifestyle

Australia saw 5 drug-induced deaths per day in 2021: Report

Sports

PCI holds Regional Sports Training to mark 6th Paralympic Story celebration

Technology

5G smartphone share up 45% in India as high-end 4G devices vacate space

Technology

TikTok revamped creator fund requires 10K followers, 100K views

News

Indian American director to helm film about 'gun crises in the United States'

News

Mohan Kannan to do music for Chandan Roy Sanyal's directorial debut

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US