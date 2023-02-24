PVL 2023: Our best is yet to come, says Kolkata Thunderbolts captain Ashwal Rai

Kochi, Feb 24 (IANS) Having started their Season 2 campaign with four wins out of five matches, defending champions Kolkata Thunderbolts are looking to keep up the winning momentum when they take on the Chennai Blitz on Monday at the Regional Sports Centre, Kochi.

Speaking about the team’s campaign so far, the captain said, “It has been a fantastic season for us so far. We have played exceptionally well and we hope to carry on the same momentum going forward. The squad is well-balanced with the right mix of experienced and young players. I still feel that our best is yet to come. The team has a lot of potential and I am sure if we continue to play like we have been playing, we can go all the way and lift the trophy for the second time.”

He also spoke about the atmosphere in the dressing room and how his teammates are bonding with each other. “It’s positive. All the players support each other no matter what. We learn from each other mistakes and improve upon them. There is a strong camaraderie among the teammates which reflects on the court during the game.”

The Thunderbolts’ captain also talked about how captaincy is not added pressure for him and on the team being the fan favourites to lift the trophy. He said, “Yes, we are the defending champions but we are not under any pressure. We are playing this season as a fresh one. I understand there are a lot of expectations from the team, but that doesn’t affect our concentration. We have a strong team going and we have to focus and improve from the mistakes that we made earlier. We cannot repeat those mistakes else it will cost us the game.”

Ashwal praised the coaching and support staff for their encouragement and constant motivation. He said, “Our coaching staff has been fantastic. With the right piece of advice, and long practice sessions, the players have developed a good set of skills. Janshad and Cody Caldwell have displayed impeccable expertise during matches which give us an upper hand over our opponents. Besides this, I am also working on improving my game. I learn from my mistakes and try to not repeat them.”

“We do have a strategy in place but at the same time, we also do analyse our opponents and their players, their style of play, to make plans around that. We always have a word with our coach about where we have been making mistakes, and what are areas that we can improve upon. The staff has been really supportive in making us better players,” he added.

–IANS

bsk