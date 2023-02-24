scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

PVL 2023: Tensions high as Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers face off in Kerala derby

By News Bureau

Kochi, Feb 24 (IANS) The stage is set for the highly-anticipated Kerala Derby match between Calicut Heroes and Kochi Blue Spikers to take place in the second season of Prime Volleyball League (PVL).

The two teams, based out of Kerala, will be facing each other on Saturday in front of a jam-packed Kochi crowd at the Regional Sports Centre, Kochi. The anticipation is high among fans for the Kerala derby and among players, there is much excitement as well.

“We know Kochi and Calicut Heroes have a sporting rivalry because they are the local teams in Kerala. It is a crucial game for both teams. More than winning or losing, this game we want to give the fans a good game. Because, Kerala people have been waiting for this match for a long time,” Calicut Heroes Universal Jerome Vinith said.

On being asked if he would be feeling any pressure, Vinith said: “We do not feel pressure, in fact, we are feeling quite good. We know a lot of fans will come and it will give us more energy. We like to play these kinds of matches.”

Without revealing too much about their strategies, Jerome spoke on the areas that his team has been focusing on ahead of the crucial encounter. “We are not changing our strategies but we are focused more on the reception of the ball. We are also watching our opponents closely, how they have been playing, and what are their strengths. That is what we have been working on,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kochi Blue Spikers captain Vipul Kumar spoke on the upcoming encounter and said that his side has to win in front of the home fans.

“We have been training with Calicut Heroes’ strengths in mind. We will not be heading into the match worrying about whether we will go to the playoffs or not, but we know we have to win the match at any cost. We have to deliver at our home ground in front of our fans. We have to give our maximum efforts and we are planning according to that,” he said.

Despite the pressure of the contest, Vipul further added that he will look forward to enjoying the support from the crowd.

“There is always the pressure of a derby game. But as players, we have to be mentally strong and know how to handle the pressure. We will definitely win this match,” he said.

“The crowd will be completely full. The fans in Kerala are known for their entertainment and they make a lot of noise. We will enjoy the atmosphere and enjoy the match,” Vipul signed off.

The winner will definitely get the bragging rights after winning the honours on the stage rivalry.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
With win over Barca, Erik Ten Hag raises hopes of Manchester United bringing back glory days
Next article
Ancelotti vs Simeone: The key duel in the Madrid Derby of 2022-23 season
This May Also Interest You
News

Paris Hilton says Weinstein followed her to bathroom, yelled at her when she was 19

Health & Lifestyle

Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 accounts for 85% new Covid cases in US

Sports

La Liga: Ancelotti shows faith in referees despite Barcelona scandal

Sports

CLOSE-IN: India 'run out' of steam in Women's T20 World Cup (IANS column)

Health & Lifestyle

12 US states sue to expand access to abortion pill

Health & Lifestyle

US reports over 100 pediatric flu deaths this season

Health & Lifestyle

Covid marks sixth leading cause of death in US in January

Health & Lifestyle

Mandaviya engages with heads of missions for deeper collaboration on PMBJP

Sports

Lewandowski slams 'painful' defeat against Manchester United

Sports

I_league 2022-23: Mohammedan sinks Sreenidi after 10-minutes-goal thriller lifts

Sports

Premier League: Vital weekend with Carabao Cup final in background

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Hosts South Africa march on to final with thrilling win over England

News

Ayushmann Khurrana: OTT is a massive wave but it is not the demise of Bollywood

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin end season with thrilling 4-3 win over NorthEast United

News

Oaf-Savera packs a surprise with Siddhant Chaturvedi at Vh1 Supersonic

Sports

Ancelotti vs Simeone: The key duel in the Madrid Derby of 2022-23 season

Sports

With win over Barca, Erik Ten Hag raises hopes of Manchester United bringing back glory days

Sports

Odisha enhances budget allocation for sports sector by 34%

Sports

Anamika, Kalaivani sail into semifinals at Strandja Memorial boxing

News

Sai Ketan Rao: Action sequences are my personal favourites

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US