HomeWorldSports

PVL Season 3: Mumbai Meteors beat newbies Delhi Toofans in a five-set thriller

By Agency News Desk

Chennai, Feb 16 (IANS) Mumbai Meteors began their campaign with a thrilling 15-13, 17-15, 13-15, 13-15, 17-15 win over the Delhi Toofans at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai to kickstart their campaign with three points in the third season of Prime Volleyball League.

If the Tofans had any nerves playing their first game, it did not show. Attempting to build pressure from the service, both teams made early errors.

Delhi’s Lazar Dodic and Anu James started racking up points with powerful spikes from the outside lines. But Player of the Match Shubham Chaudhary’s risky endeavour to go long on serve paid off with a super serve and Mumbai Meteors took control.

As Delhi began attempting to claw back, Saurabh Maan’s monster blocks sealed the doors. Anu’s pipe attacks presented a new challenge for Mumbai, but with Shubham’s all-round showing, the puzzle was solved. Daniel Aponza’s timely blocks and fiery spikes from Santosh and Anu James gave Delhi an opening back.

Aponza’s strong all-around showing and Mumbai’s serve errors shifted the momentum in the favour of newbies, pushing the game to the final set. Delhi’s aggressive serves troubled Mumbai. But a bold move to call a late super point paid off for Mumbai and Amit Gulia sealed the deal for his side with a Super Serve.

–IANS

bsk/

Previous article
FIH Pro League: Gurjant's last-gasp winner helps India edge past Ireland 1-0
Next article
ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC inch closer to playoffs spot with win over Kerala Blasters
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US