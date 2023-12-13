Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Qin takes men's 50m breaststroke gold in China's national swimming championships

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
Jinan, China, Dec 13 (IANS) Multiple world champion Qin Haiyang underlined his dominance in the men’s 50m breaststroke by grabbing the title at the 2023 Chinese National Swimming Championships here.

“It (the win) is the result of days of hard work,” Qin said after he finished in 26.25 seconds, reports Xinhua.

2023 was a busy year for Qin, who became the first swimmer in history to win all three breaststroke events at a single edition of the world championships in Fukuoka, Japan, before he claimed five gold medals at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

“I feel a little tired competing in the last event of the year,” he admitted.

Qin told Xinhua that he was experiencing a bottleneck in daily training, especially in terms of stamina. “I am adjusting my techniques in order to reduce resistance in water. I believe it will work, and more progress will be made,” he said.

Hangzhou Asian Games champion Tang Qianting captured the women’s 50m breaststroke title. “My performance was not that good. I will pay more attention in training to fix my shortcomings,” she said.

20-year-old Wang Gukailai won the men’s 50m backstroke in 25.07 seconds, while Zhang Zhanshuo grabbed his second gold of the championships by winning the men’s 400m individual medley.

537 swimmers from 28 teams are taking part in the national championships which will run through Friday.

–IANS

cs/

