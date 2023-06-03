scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Rahul Bheke extends Mumbai City FC stay by one year

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Captain Rahul Bheke has signed a one year contract extension at Mumbai City FC that will see him wear the light blue jersey till 2024, the club announced on Saturday.

Bheke captained the team to the League Winners’ Shield in ISL 2022-23 and was a key part of their defensive set-up that allowed just 21 goals in 20 league matches last season.

“After a historic season with #TheIslanders, Rahul Bheke is not done just yet and raring to go once again,” said Mumbai City FC in a tweet.

The 32-year-old played 17 games last season and had a fine passing accuracy of almost 80%. He made 48 tackles, 40 clearances and 41 blocks last campaign building upon an impressive AFC Champions League season that saw him score the winning goal against Air Force Club last year.

“In the last two years, I have lived the dream every young kid dreams – I have represented and captained my hometown club, created history with my teammates at the highest possible level, and won a league title but most importantly, I’ve cherished a bond like no other with the Mumbai City family,” Bheke told club’s official website after signing the contract extension.

“The dream doesn’t stop here. Everyone in Mumbai City, including myself, is committed to building on the success of the last two years. I have a responsibility to my city and to our fans, and I am ready to get going for what will be an exciting season ahead,” he added.

Head coach Des Buckingham also expressed delight at extending his captain’s stay at the club and expects Bheke to continue to play a big part for his team in the future.

“Rahul is a leader within our group and is an ever-consistent performer and top professional. Being from Mumbai, he understands the fabric of the Club and what it means to represent Mumbai City,” Buckingham said.

“His experience and willingness to continue learning and improving have been a key part of our success so far. I am delighted Rahul has extended his journey with us and he is another important piece to our puzzle as we continue to build for the upcoming season,” he added.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Thailand Open 2023: India's challenge ends after Lakshya Sen bows out in semis
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Thailand Open 2023: India's challenge ends after Lakshya Sen bows out in semis

Sports

French Open: Varillas reaches last 16 with win over Hurkacz, makes history for Peru

Health & Lifestyle

From Bhiwani's bylanes to London's Nehru Centre, a journey with strokes

News

CarryMinati announces charity stream for Odisha train accident

Sports

National Motorcycle Racing: Rajiv Sethu makes winning debut in new category; Mathana Kumar shines

News

Goa Environmental Film Festival kicks off with 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Sports

Josh Tongue retained as England name unchanged 16-player squad for first two Ashes Tests

Sports

GPBL Season 2: Teams auction on June 10, players' trade set for July 22

Sports

More games give us a chance to try out plenty of things: Igor Stimac

Sports

'I'm really upset': Rybakina withdraws from French Open due to illness (ld)

Technology

All new Model 3 cars qualify for $7,500 EV tax credit in US: Tesla

Technology

Now Indian girls aspire to build world-class apps, solve problems

News

Tom Hanks admits he wasn’t a fan of some of his own films

Sports

Odisha train tragedy: Indian sports fraternity expresses grief, offers condolences to victims

News

Rajniesh Duggall talks about his international debut with 'Postcards'

News

Abdu Rozik to join Shiv Thakare in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' adventure

Sports

David Warner plans to retire from Test cricket at SCG against Pakistan next year

Technology

Google rolling out new viewer mode in Meet

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US