scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Rajasthan Patriots face bottom-placed Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh (preview)

By Agency News Desk

Jaipur, June 15 (IANS) Rajasthan Patriots, who are currently placed third in the ongoing inaugural season of Premier Handball League (PHL), will aim to go higher when they face bottom-placed Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh in their upcoming clash, here on Friday.

The last time both the sides met was in match number 12, where Rajasthan Patriots got the upper hand on Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh, defeating them 40-37. Mohit Ghanghas’ heroics in the match contributed heavily to the Patriots’ thrilling victory and also earned him the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.

Besides Mohit’s 15 goals in the game, the Rajasthan Patriots’ captain Atul Kumar, who guards the nets for his team, also surpassed the milestone of 50 saves for the season.

“Our next match is going to be important for us as it will not just mark the halfway journey of our team in this first season, but also strengthen our position on the points table. My boys are doing well fitness wise and we will leave no stone unturned to bring joy to our fans, as they have been a constant support to us throughout the league,” said Naya Chandra Singh, head coach, Rajasthan Patriots, ahead of the clash with Uttar Pradesh.

On the other hand, the Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh take the field still in search of their first victory in the league. They will have their work cut out against the in-form Indian national team trio of Mohit Ghanghas, Hardev Singh and Sahil Malik.

The opponents of Rajasthan Patriots – the Krida Pvt. Ltd. owned franchise — will try to rely on right-back Sukhveer Singh Brar and right winger Bhushan Shinde for goals as well as to uplift the team morale as consistent top performers of their side.

They’ll hope to get support from their teammates as well for a first win, however with a confident Patriots side, it promises to be yet another close and exciting contest at the Pink City’s Sawai Man Singh Indoor stadium.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
No Indian film will be exhibited if 'Adipurush' doesn't correct mistake: Kathmandu Mayor
Next article
From production runner to an iconic character like Choocha, Varun Sharma says 'every experience counts'
This May Also Interest You
News

From production runner to an iconic character like Choocha, Varun Sharma says 'every experience counts'

News

No Indian film will be exhibited if 'Adipurush' doesn't correct mistake: Kathmandu Mayor

Sports

What will be the outcome in wrestlers' case: Bail or Arrest?

News

Carlos Santana says he learnt to forgive man who sexually abused him as a child

News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says 'a year of forced new normal' after 1 year of myositis diagnosis

Sports

Sri Lanka to take inspiration from 1996 World Cup-winning side for qualifiers: Maheesh Theekshana

News

Kabir Duhan Singh is 'excited and looking forward' wedding his dream partner

Health & Lifestyle

Covid virus first infected 3 scientists at China's Wuhan lab: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists warn UK govt of a new 'deadly virus' due to climate change

News

After seven years, Asees Kaur set to wed singer-composer Goldie Sohel

Health & Lifestyle

Sixth Serendipity Arts Festival to be held from December 15 to 23 in Goa

Sports

Youth Men's National Boxing C'ships: Asian Junior Champion Krrish Pal advances to pre-quarters

Sports

We understand BCCI's position; hybrid model was the best solution: Najam Sethi on Asia Cup

News

Bradley Cooper, Will Arnett team up for 'Is This Thing On?'; Cooper to direct

News

Kim Cattrall experienced 'late-blooming sexuality' and has a word of advice

Health & Lifestyle

Madras HC allows arrested minister Balaji to be shifted to private hospital

News

Rajshri Deshpande to play a voyeur in gritty, realistic crime thriller ‘Privacy’

Health & Lifestyle

TN Health Dept commence counselling for students post-NEET results

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US