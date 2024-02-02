Ravi Shastri warns Shubman Gill after his dismissal, says: ‘Don't forget, Pujara is waiting’

Visakhapatnam, Feb 2 (IANS) Former India cricket captain and head coach Ravi Shastri warned young batter Shubman Gill after he got dismissed by James Anderson for 34 during the second Test match between India and Egland at Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium here on Friday.

“It’s a fresh side, a young side. These youngsters have to prove themselves. Don’t forget, Pujara is waiting. He is grinding it out at the Ranji Trophy and is always on the radar,” said Shastri during the commentary.

Gill made a promising start, an enticing 34-run knock off 46 deliveries, yet the failure to convert it into a big knock left a lingering question mark over his place in the side. The promising right-handed batter had been given a pivotal role in the reshaped batting order; a move that saw him replace the stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara.

The seasoned Pujara, currently displaying his prowess in the Ranji Trophy playing for Saurashtra, had set the stage ablaze with a double hundred and a season brimming with runs. He currently has 538 runs in seven innings at 89.66 this term.

The warning from Ravi Shastri, resonating from the commentary box, underscored the competitive nature of Indian cricket. Pujara, the experienced campaigner, patiently waits in the wings, his domestic exploits demanding attention and consideration.

–IANS

hs/bsk/