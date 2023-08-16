scorecardresearch
Rishabh Pant plays cricket first time since car crash, video sends fans into frenzy

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) There was a wave of celebration among cricket fans as India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant was seen batting in a club game in Bengaluru, for the first time since his car accident.

In a video circulating on social media platform X, Pant can be seen confidently advancing down the pitch to strike the ball beyond the boundaries, accompanied by enthusiastic cheers from the spectators.

The 25-year-old, who has been recuperating at the NCA in Bengaluru, attended an Independence Day program organised by the JSW foundation where he delivered a speech as well.

“I feel once you keep growing older, you stop loving the game. One of the reasons is that there is a lot of pressure; you want to excel in life and do this and that. “But enjoyment nahi miss karna hein life mein, (Don’t miss enjoyment in life),” Pant said in a video shared by Sangita Jindal, chairperson of JSW Foundation.

In December last year, Pant miraculously survived when his Mercedes car hit a divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway while on the way to his hometown Roorkee.

He also underwent ligament surgery earlier this year after suffering multiple injuries in a car crash.

Last month, the BCCI had stated in their update about Pant that the wicketkeeper batter has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets,

“He (Pant) has made significant progress in his rehabilitation and has commenced batting as well as keeping in the nets. He is currently following a fitness programme designed for him which includes strength, flexibility and running,” the BCCI had said.

Agency News Desk
The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com
