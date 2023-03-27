scorecardresearch
Ronit tops junior show jumping as ARC concludes Regional Equestrian League

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Ronit Lahoti, riding on his horse Dancing Dynamite, finished his round in 51 seconds with eight penalties to bag the top spot in the show jumping category in the Junior National Equestrian Championships held as part of the first Regional Equestrian League at the Amateur Riders Club, at Mahalaxmi Racecourse here on Monday.

Rayan Kukreja clinched the second spot in the 14-18 age category as he finished his round in 52 seconds suffering 12 penalties while riding on Knighthood, the organisers informed in a release on Monday.

Riding on Visionist, Jahnvi Raheja secured third place by finishing her rounds in 55 seconds with 8 penalties. Maira Gracias riding on Imagine and Zrey Dodhy riding on Wildfire finished fourth and fifth respectively.

In the Show Jumping Young Rider Category, Arjun Kanoi secured the top position and finished his rounds in 76 seconds with 4 penalties. Freya Deshmane was the second to finish her round 97 seconds while suffering 4 penalties.

In the JNEC Dressage Junior category, Zrey Dodhy clinched the top position and finished his round with a score of 63% while riding on his horse Belvedere, he also secured second place with a score of 58% while riding on Scotia Nova. Maira Gracias finished third with a score of 54% while riding on their horse Imagine.

In the Dressage Children II category, Taarini Lodha and Anaya Vazirani entered the arena two times. Taarini Lodha secured the top position while riding on ‘Belvedere’ with a score of 62%. Anaya Vazirani secured the second position while riding on ‘Found Money’ with a score of 60%. Taarini Lodha scored 55% while riding on ‘Winston’ and Anaya Vazirani scored 54% while riding on ‘Big Red’.

With this, the Amateur Riders’ Club concluded its seasonal first Regional Equestrian League. Athletes from all over the country participated in the event and qualified further.

–IANS

bsk

Doctors in Jaipur take out rally against Right to Heath Bill
