Royal Challengers Bangalore launches Innovation Lab to shape future of sports in India

By News Bureau

Bengaluru, March 26 (IANS) Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday announced the launch of RCB Innovation Lab, an initiative aimed at merging sports and lifestyle to shape the future of sports in India.

The Lab will focus on generating ideas, methodologies, and products that drive performance improvement and excellence both on and off the field.

To achieve this goal, RCB has partnered with LEADERS, an organizer of global sports communities, to connect influential people in sports to powerful ideas. The Lab will host a two-day meet that brings together the biggest names in sports, media, business, tech, and performance from over 15+ countries.

One of the key features of the RCB Innovation Lab is venturing into Sports Ed Tech, Research & Development for performance enhancement and the setting up of startup accelerator programs with leading sports & health tech accelerators.

The Lab will also establish an AI-backed cricket coaching and talent ID platform to identify and develop RCB stars of the future.

RCB also plans to make a positive impact on the environment by rejuvenating the Lakes in Bengaluru, creating a network of green schools, and transforming nearly 200 educational institutions in Bengaluru into green schools. The team has entered into an alliance with Goodera, the volunteering platform, to drive Go Green initiatives.

Rajesh Menon, Head & Vice President of Royal Challengers Bangalore said, “RCB is returning to their home turf after a gap of 3 years, we want to make it memorable in more ways than one. We want to break down the international barriers and showcase India as a thriving market. With the RCB Innovation Lab, it will be an attempt to take Sports Tech to the next level in India.

We, as one of the most popular sports teams in India, want to contribute and create meaningful footprints in sports in India which just do not confine to the playing arena alone and we believe if sports has to grow, then all aspects of the sports has to grow as well and we are on that journey with this vision.”

–IANS

bc/ak

Telangana CM congratulates Nikhat Zareen on winning gold
SAFF U-17 Women's C'ship: Shilji scores five as India hammer Bhutan 9-0
