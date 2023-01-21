SA20: I idolise Rohit, Surya and learnt a lot from them, says MI Cape Town's Dewald Brevis

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) MI Cape Town’s emerging star Dewald Brevis, who set the stage on fire with a quick-fire 70 in the inaugural match of the ongoing SA20 league, says he idolises Mumbai Indians teammates Rohit Sharma and teammate Suryakumar Yadav.

Brevis has so far amassed 133 runs in five games at a strike rate of 117 in the South Africa T20 league.

While interacting on the eve of MICT’s game against Paarl Royals, the youngster who was inducted into the Mumbai Indians last season said that he’s happy to represent two teams of the MI family.

“My blood is blue and my favourite colour is blue. So to just be able to be part of this one family, it’s been amazing like the setup everything is absolutely fantastic here in Cape Town, just like it is in Mumbai itself. So to be part of this family is absolutely amazing,” he was quoted as saying by the franchise in a release on Saturday.

When asked about his feelings about playing against and with the people that he has idolized growing up, Brevis commented, “I idolized a lot of players like for example, Rohit Sharma and Surya Kumar and all other big players, I absolutely enjoyed playing with these legends.”

Brevis had a major fan-boy moment when he joined MI during the Indian Premier League (IPL). Remembering his reaction he said, “I think I learned a lot at the IPL. I had fanboy moments after meeting these stars but my coaching team made me feel that I belong in the Family and advised me not to be overawed, I think that helped me too.”

The South Africa U19 star mentioned that he’s enjoying batting in this tournament and loving to play in front of packed Newlands.

Commenting on his learning experience in the MI Cape Town set-up with the coaching team, he said, “It’s new things that you pick up from them. They give you vital information. Hash (Hashim Amla), he’s such an amazing coach and person so he just brings calmness in me and helps me move a lot of things. Same with coach Simon, he’s amazing as the coach. So there’s always time to share things and learn from him. We always speak a lot about that and about things going on with my batting. So all the coaches share so much good information that you can take into your game.”

“Am really enjoying every single moment (in SA20). The home ground of MI Cape Town at Newlands is a special place (for us). We already had special memories (here),” Brevis said.

–IANS

bsk