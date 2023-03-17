scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Sammer demanding increasing robustness and speed in German club football

By News Bureau

Berlin, March 16 (IANS) For a good reason, former German international Matthias Sammer is demanding improvements in German club football. The 55-year-old demanded more effort when it comes to robustness, speed and agility.

“We have been turning our heads to other countries but seem to have forgotten about values that made German football strong,” the 1997 Champions League winner said after only one of four German clubs, 2020 treble winner Bayern, survived the last-16 round of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League campaign.

The former midfielder added that a strong physical game has been a trademark of German football over the decades, reports Xinhua.

While Bayern, on basis of an intensely physical game approach aside from their technical quality, outpaced Paris St Germain, Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig failed to deliver resilience facing international top sides such as Chelsea, Napoli and Manchester City.

Leipzig (8-1 in aggregate) against City and Frankfurt (5-0) against Napoli might have delivered extreme examples of quality difference while Dortmund (2-1 against the Blues) at least managed to keep things close.

Power and endurance training must return to the club’s training schedules, the 1996 European champion Sammer demanded. Sammer demanded to return to values of the past “that made German football strong.”

While all three Italian sides (AC Milan, Napoli, Inter Milan) and two of the four Premier League clubs (Chelsea, Manchester City) proceeded to the next round, German losses ended up at 75 per cent. The former midfielder added that German football must consider changes to improve the success rate and adopt a new winning mentality.

Since the competition had been changed to UEFA Champions League in 1992/93, only four German sides grabbed the trophy, with three wins by Bayern and one by Borussia Dortmund.

–IANS

bsk

Previous article
WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants hold their nerve to register 11-run win over Delhi Capitals
This May Also Interest You
Sports

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants hold their nerve to register 11-run win over Delhi Capitals

Sports

WPL 2023: We thought 150 was par based on the conditions, says Sneh Rana

Health & Lifestyle

Patients suffering from rare diseases should be treated at JK Lon Hospital: HC tells Raj govt

Sports

WPL 2023: It's the game I was searching for, says Ashleigh Gardner on her all-round performance

Sports

This champion is going to rise again: Yuvraj Singh on meeting Rishabh Pant

Sports

IND v AUS: Hardik Pandya 'quite confident' of bowlers doing very well in Jasprit Bumrah's absence

Sports

WPL 2023: Fifties from Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner take Gujarat Giants to 147/4

Sports

2023 ODI World Cup: Nepal punch Qualifier ticket after beating UAE by DLS method

Sports

Focus on fourth Clasico of season as La Liga goes into the international break (preview)

Sports

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants hold their nerve to register 11-run win over Delhi Capitals (ld)

Sports

Indian National Rally C'ship: Stage set for 46th South India Rally

Health & Lifestyle

AIIMS agitation: Do not test our patience, Mantralaya seer warns PM Modi, CM Bommai

News

'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty delivers speech at UNHRC, says proud to make statement at int'l forum

Health & Lifestyle

Standing Committee recommends Environment Ministry revisit its monitoring framework

Health & Lifestyle

Penguin moves Delhi HC against trial court injunction on Rana Kapoor book

Health & Lifestyle

Can't confirm Vasant Kunj incident caused by stray dogs, autopsy report awaited: Delhi Mayor

Sports

National Chess C'ship for Visually Impaired: Gangolli, Pradhan continue to lead

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ships: Nikhat starts with a bang; Sakshi, Nupur and Preeti also advance (2nd lead)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US