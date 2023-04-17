scorecardresearch
Samson should get consistent opportunities in Team India: Harbhajan

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh was full of praise for Sanju Samson’s splendid show with the bat against Gujarat Giants and opined that the Rajasthan Royals skipper should get a consistent chance in team India.

Chasing 178, the Royals were reeling 66/4 in 12 overs. From there, Samson took 20 runs off Rashid Khan in the 13th over to eventually make 60 off 32 while Shimron Hetmyer smashed a whirlwind unbeaten 56 off just 26 balls to give Rajasthan an improbable three-wicket win over Gujarat Giants on Sunday.

Samson and Hetmyer added a crucial stand of 59 runs off 27 balls, followed by the latter adding 47 runs off 20 deliveries with Dhruv Jurel to complete the chase with four balls to spare.

“Huge, a captain’s knock. Such players have more courage than other players. He is a special player. He had an even bigger impact than Hetmyer because he made the game and Shimron Hetmyer finished it,” Harbhajan said in a post-match show on Star Sports.

“If you have confidence in your ability, you can take the match deep. MS Dhoni used to take the game deep because he didn’t have any doubt over his ability. He knew that if he stays till the end, he will finish the match,” he added.

While praising Shimron Hetmyer for his blitzkrieg, the former cricketer said it was Samson who took the game to the end. “Hetmyer also did that. He stayed till the end and finished the match but who took the match till the end – Sanju Samson. This player has so much ability, he should play for India.”

Harbhajan further said that Samson should get regular opportunities on the national side as the batter has the ability to win big matches.

“We talk about him (Samson) again and again, that he plays the spinners and fast bowlers extremely well. He should get consistent opportunities in Team India as well. I am his fan, not from today, but for many years, because of the sort of player he is, he has the ability to win big matches,” he said.

–IANS

bc/cs

