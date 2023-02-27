scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Santosh Trophy: Coaches consider semis in Riyadh as an exciting challenge for players

By News Bureau

As the bandwagon moves to Saudi Arabia for the knockout rounds of the 76th National Football Championships for the Santosh Trophy, the four coaches say it will be a unique and exciting experience for the players.

Teams from Punjab, Meghalaya, Services and Karnataka have qualified for the semifinals, which will be played on Wednesday.

The four teams reached Riyadh over Sunday and Monday and are getting ready for the all-important semifinals.

After landing in Riyad, MG Ramachandran, Head Coach of the Services team said his players are very excited to get this opportunity. "The whole team is very excited to be a part of this historic tournament. We have come prepared to give our best in the semi-finals and eye the trophy next. We want to go home with our prize."

"It’s a wonderful feeling. Everyone is excited and gearing up for the semi-final match. I can see that the boys are going to experience something very different," said Khlain Syiemlieh, head coach of the Meghalaya team

Meanwhile, Karnataka head coach Ravi Babu Raju believes that this tournament will serve as an important step forward for the development of the young players.

"This is a very important tournament and we are delighted to be here. It’s the first time ever that any team will be playing the Hero Santosh Trophy on foreign soil which is surely a historic moment. It’s time to show what everyone is capable of," he said.

Punjab head coach Harpreet Saini said his boys were focused on the semifinal challenge.

"Everyone is so thrilled to have come to Riyadh and participate in the Hero Santosh Trophy. It’s the time to be focussed on the job, what we are here for," he said on Monday evening.

–IANS

bsk/ak

Previous article
WTT Star Contender Goa: Harmeet, Sanil advance to round two of qualifiers
Next article
Major step for Indian football: Stage set for Santosh Trophy knockouts in Riyadh
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Major step for Indian football: Stage set for Santosh Trophy knockouts in Riyadh

Sports

WTT Star Contender Goa: Harmeet, Sanil advance to round two of qualifiers

Sports

BFI announce 12 member Indian squad for Women's World Boxing Championships

Sports

Lewandowski adds to Barca's injury woes three days before Cup Clasico

Technology

UIDAI rolls out new security mechanism for faster detection of spoofing attempts

News

Russell Crowe, Britney Theriot refused service at Australian restaurant

News

Jasmin Bhasin: There is no worst part of falling in love

Fashion & Lifestyle

Ellie Goulding confuses her fans with brunette look

Sports

PVL: Bengaluru Torpedoes gear up for must-win match against Calicut Heroes

Others

Sandeep Choudhary leads the World’s largest movements to save our planet from climate change

Technology

Google services like Gmail suffers outage globally, in India too

Technology

Advanced AI like ChatGPT leads to new mobile threats, aids scammers: Report

Technology

NASA-SpaceX's Crew-6 mission to fly on Thursday

Health & Lifestyle

Will Alzheimer's become a disease of the young?

News

Amyra Dastur plays complex character in 'Influencer Life'

News

Ananya Panday wraps up Vikramaditya Motwane directed untitled thriller film

Sports

National Equestrian Championship: Ariana, Gaurav and Raju advance to next stage

Technology

India records over 300 mn cases of malware attack daily: Report

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US