scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das picked in Bangladesh squad for one-off Test against Ireland

By News Bureau

Dhaka, April 1 (IANS) All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das have been picked in Bangladesh’s Test squad for the one-off Test against Ireland starting on April 4 in Dhaka.

It means that the duo will join their IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders for the 2023 season of the tournament after the Test against Ireland ends. On the other hand, left-arm fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has arrived in India to turn out for Delhi Capitals.

There have been numerous changes to the Bangladesh Test squad named for the Ireland Test from the one which played two Tests against India last year in December. Tamim Iqbal, who missed Tests against India due to a groin injury, returns to the side.

Pacer Ebadot Hossain, who missed the second Test against India at Dhaka last year due to an injury, is also back in the squad, along with Shadman Islam, and Shoriful Islam.

Shadman, the left-hand opener, replaces Zakir Hasan, who hit a Test century on debut against India and is down with a left thumb injury. Other omissions from the Test squad include Nasum Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan, Anamul Haque and Rejaur Rahman Raja.

Bangladesh have already won the ODI and T20I series against Ireland by 2-0 and 2-1. It will be the first time they will play a Test match against Ireland. Ireland have played three Tests so far and lost all of them.

Bangladesh Test squad: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Litton Kumer Das (vice-captain), Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque Showrab, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy

–IANS

nr/bsk

Previous article
Steve McQueen says his film on Grenfell Tower disaster will leave audiences 'disturbed'
Next article
IPL 2023: Williamson's knee injury has New Zealand worried over availability for World Cup
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Williamson's knee injury has New Zealand worried over availability for World Cup

News

Steve McQueen says his film on Grenfell Tower disaster will leave audiences 'disturbed'

News

OTT show 'Dear Ishq' wraps up its shoot, leaves cast emotional

News

'Support my cinema, I will not enter politics,' says Rishab Shetty of Kantara

News

Jonah Hill looks unrecognisable in new pics after remarkable weight loss

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out feature to disable multiple answers within polls on Windows beta

News

Akshay Kumar uses his own meme for 'prank' video on April Fool's Day

News

'Feel, soul, vocal range are essential for new-age songs,' says Aaman Trikha

Sports

Ross Taylor backs David Warner to rediscover form ahead of World Test Championship final

News

Vikram Motwane: 'Since films reach out to masses, it can be used as propaganda'

Sports

Khelo India WHL: HAR Hockey Academy beat HIM Hockey Academy 7-3

Health & Lifestyle

WHO calls for Covid boosters for elderly, vulnerable groups

Sports

IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, elect to bowl first against Punjab Kings

News

BTS member J-Hope to serve actively in Korean Army

News

FAST X – We don’t have fans, we have family

News

Sam Asghari responds to split from Britney Spears rumours

News

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites – Now that’s what we call a fang-tastic cast reveal!

News

Live-action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ movie finds its Lilo in Maia Kealoha

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US