Skeet shooter Gurjoat shoots a perfect 75 on Day-1 of National Selection Trials

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Skeet shooter Gurjoat Singh Khangura shot a perfect 75 on Day One of the Shotgun National Selection Trials here at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range.

While Punjab’s Gurjoat led the men’s field of 26 shooters, statemate Ganemat Sekhon was leading the 20-strong women’s Skeet field with a score of 72 after three 25-shot rounds.

Shooters will come back on Friday for two more qualifying rounds before the finalists are identified.

Rajasthan’s Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, who missed two targets in Round Two, finished the day with 73. Joint skeet finals world record holder Angad Vir Singh Bajwa was lying third with 72 after missing one target each in each of the three rounds.

In the women’s competition, India’s number one Ganemat began with a perfect 25 but missed two birds in Round Two and one in Round Three, followed by Raiza Dhillon and Parinaaz Dhaliwal with scores of 71 each.

Among the juniors, Raiza was leading the women’s event with 71 while Harmehar Lally was leading the junior men’s competition with an identical score.

